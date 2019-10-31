The MHSAA cross country championships for Classes 2A, 4A and 6A have been rescheduled for Tuesday.
Runners were originally scheduled to hit Choctaw Trails in Clinton on Saturday. But poor course conditions forced the MHSAA to make the change.
According to ms.milesplit.com, Mississippi College coach Butch Ard said both the course and parking areas are too sloppy for use this weekend.
The 1A, 3A and 5A championships are still scheduled for Monday.
Races begin at 11 a.m. each day. There are two hours between the start of each classification’s races.
Three area schools swept boys and girls titles last year: Tupelo Christian (1A), Kossuth (3A) and Saltillo (5A).