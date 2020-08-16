As high school teams navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, the sport of cross country might have the easiest course.
It’s a no-contact sport where all of the competitors are facing in the same direction. The risk of coronavirus transmission is lower in cross country than in a full-contact sport like football or a sport like volleyball, where players are often face-to-face at the net.
Tupelo Christian coach Greg Warnick believes the 2020 cross country season can be completed in full. He said following health guidelines to protect athletes shouldn’t be too difficult.
“I think we can have a full season,” Warnick said. “Certainly we have to be careful. We can’t let our guard down.”
The biggest risk for infection is at the starting line and the finish line. The Mississippi High School Activities Association recommends using staggered or wave starts so that athletes won’t be crowded together at the starting line.
Host teams can also widen the course at the start and finish areas, which is what Warnick plans to do when TCPS hosts its meet Oct. 3.
“We’re going to widen our starting box as far as it’ll go and then put six-foot separation between the teams at the start, and probably do a wave start,” Warnick said. “Instead of having 25 to 30 teams this year, we’ll have 20.”
Strength in lesser numbers
Having fewer teams at each meet is another measure that can be taken. Corinth boys coach Luke Hatcher has already seen meet hosts downsizing their fields.
“Most of the races have already sent emails out saying, we’re (limiting) this to eight teams or 10 teams,” Hatcher said. “… They’re definitely cutting down on the numbers.”
More races than usual will divided up by classification, with teams in Classes 1A through 3A in one division, 4A through 6A in another.
Saltillo hosts a meet Sept. 19. Large schools will run in the morning, small schools in the evening.
The biggest challenge for meet hosts and coaches will occur before and after races. Team tents will have to be spaced apart for social distancing purposes, and the athletes will have to resist the urge to socialize with friends.
“Cross country is like a big family, so everybody knows everybody,” Hatcher said. “After a little while they all start hanging out, so they’re going to have to protect against that, too.”
TCPS, the reigning 1A champ in boys and girls, opens the season Aug. 29 at the Mississippi College High School Season Opener in Clinton. Corinth, which swept the 4A titles last season, hits the course at the Brooks Invitational in Florence, Alabama, the same day.