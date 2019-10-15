Darrow Anderson has been aiming for a quick turnaround at Potts Camp, and that’s exactly what he’s gotten.
The Cardinals clinched a playoff berth for the first time in program history with Friday’s 12-8 win at Mantachie.
“It was really special to see where we’ve come from since last year, with the culture change,” Anderson said. “Kids laying down and standing back up and fighting, that change of where we came from to where we are now – in the past that hasn’t always been the case.”
This is Potts Camp’s 10th year of football. The Cardinals were 2-10 the season before Anderson’s arrival, then went 4-7 last year, including 3-5 in Division 1-1A play.
Now in 1-2A after realignment, Potts Camp is 5-3 overall and 2-0 in division.
The Mantachie game encapsulated everything Anderson has wanted to see since taking over as head coach prior to last season.
The Cardinals trailed 8-6 at halftime and struggled to move the ball. Mantachie was looking to extend its lead early in the second half, but Potts Camp got a big fourth-down stop at the 2-yard line.
Led by sophomore quarterback Josh Blake, the offense finally found a groove two possessions later. Anderson said he called quarterback power left about 13 times on a lengthy drive, and Blake scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 4-yard run.
Will to win
“That’s just willpower,” Anderson said. “That’s mentally kids saying, we’re going to win this ballgame.”
Blake rushed for 130 yards on 27 carries, and he has rushed for a team-high 767 yards and seven TDs on the season. He’s got plenty of help, though, in Jeremiah Scott, Marquise Turnage and Dakota Moore, who have rushed for more than 700 yards combined.
“Josh Blake’s level-headed, doesn’t get up or doesn’t get down,” said Anderson. “He constantly is playing hard. He’s the glue that holds it together offensively.”
Defense has been what’s carried the Cardinals, though. They’ve been burned at times, most notably in a 50-6 loss to Bruce, but have only allowed 15 points in two division games.
That defense will be tested the next two weeks against Walnut and East Union. Those teams average 34.8 points and 43.3 points per game, respectively.
The Cardinals have struggled with their focus following wins, but Anderson doesn’t expect that to be an issue this week.
“I don’t think we’re complacent. I think we’ll come out and play really well Friday night.”