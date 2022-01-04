Josh Curbow will be the next head football coach at Myrtle Attendance Center.

The Union County School Board approved the hiring of the former New Albany assistant as Myrtle's head coach at Monday's monthly board meeting. 

Curbow has served as an assistant for the past three years with the Bulldogs and assisted with the middle school program prior to that. 

"We are excited for coach Curbow to join our family here at Myrtle, and cannot wait for him to continue to build our program to championship levels," Myrtle principal Justin Hollis said.

Curbow replaces Jeremy Smithey, who stepped down after three years but will remain with the program as an assistant coach. Smithey was 12-19 at Myrtle with two playoff appearances.

 

