Chris Cutcliffe and Brett Causey both have some unfinished business to take care of in Hattiesburg tonight.
Their respective teams, Oxford and Oak Grove, meet at 7 at the University of Southern Mississippi’s M.M. Roberts Stadium to play for the MHSAA Class 6A football championship. Both have been here before.
Cutcliffe was Oxford’s starting quarterback when it reached the 4A title game in 2003. The Chargers lost to Wayne County, 30-3.
All these years later, the fourth-year head coach remembers the lessons he learned from that game.
“In that game we came out and played well early, and we kind of let it get away from us in the second half,” Cutcliffe said. “The lesson is that in any big game, especially a state championship game, it’s got to be a four-quarter game.”
Cutcliffe was also an assistant coach at Oxford when it lost three-straight 5A title games in 2013, ’14 and ’15.
Causey was a first-year assistant at Oak Grove when the Warriors won their lone state title in 2013 by beating Tupelo. But in his first trip there as a head coach last year, Oak Grove fell to Horn Lake.
“We’ve got a lot of guys that went through practice this week, and they know our schedule, they know what we’re going to do (today),” Causey said. “Most of our kids have been to a bunch of Southern Miss games, so they know the stadium well. That definitely is a good thing for us.”
Oxford (13-1), which is seeking its first state title, won’t have that familiarity to rely on. But it fields a championship-level defense that’s allowing just 10.4 points per game.
The Chargers start 10 seniors on that side of the ball, including defensive back Byron Pearson, linebacker Dude Person and lineman Jeremiah Pomerlee.
In three playoff games, Oxford has allowed an average of 278.3 total yards, including just 73.7 on the ground, and forced six turnovers.
“We have a really tight-knit group, especially on the defensive side where we have so many seniors playing,” Cutcliffe said. “They really have a lot of confidence in each other, and I think that helps you play really good team defense.”
Oak Grove (11-3) will counter with a balanced offense. Quarterback Damon Stewart has passed for 2,810 yards and 36 touchdowns, while tailback Nick Milsap has rushed for 1,349 yards and nine TDs.
“We’ve got five wideouts that have 20 or more catches on the season, so we’re pretty deep there,” Causey said. “We’ve got a good, balanced attack.”