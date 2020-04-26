Oxford football coach Chris Cutcliffe has received a national honor from the Positive Coaching Alliance.
Cutcliffe is one of 25 winners of the Double-Goal Coach Award, presented by TeamSnap, for his positive impact on youth sports. The award includes a $1,000 prize.
Cutcliffe led Oxford to the Class 6A state championship last season and was named the Daily Journal Coach of the Year.
Brian Harvey, superintendent of the Oxford School District, praised Cutcliffe for offering his players the emotional support they need.
“He is keenly aware of the problems and issues that each student is going through in their personal lives,” Harvey said. “He is a teacher in every sense of the word.”