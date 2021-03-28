djr-2021-01-27-sport-ths-thistle-twp1

Tupelo midfielder Ryan Thistle looks to run down a pass before Madison’s Sam Long can beat him to it Tuesday night. Thistle scored int he second half for the Wave.

Daniel Avila, New Albany

Senior forward

• Had team-leading 21 goals, 3 assists.

Bryn Camp, Amory

Senior forward

• Recorded 27 goals, 6 assists; Daily Journal Player of the Year.

Sammy Gallardo, Saltillo

Senior forward

• Had team-leading 24 goals, 5 assists.

Anthony Jones, Lafayette

Junior forward

• Had team-leading 12 goals, 5 assists in 14 games.

Juan Luna, Ripley

Senior forward

• Had team-leading 16 goals, 6 assists.

Ashton Maffett, Pontotoc

Junior defender

• Totaled 9 goals and 8 assists from the back line.

Rene Martinez, South Pontotoc

Senior forward

• Led the area with 30 goals, six assists

John West Perry, Oxford

Junior forward

• Led the team with 26 goals, 10 assists.

Alan Rangel, Ripley

Junior midfielder

• Scored 13 goals and 8 assists.

Ryan Thistle, Tupelo

Junior center midfielder

• Had team-leading 24 goals, 6 assists.

Luke Yarbrough, Itawamba AHS

Senior midfielder/forward

• Recorded 17 goals and 20 assists; Delta State signee.

Nate Drewery, Corinth

Senior goalkeeper

• Recorded 4 shutouts, 173 saves, 8.7 saves per match.

