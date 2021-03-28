Daniel Avila, New Albany
Senior forward
• Had team-leading 21 goals, 3 assists.
Bryn Camp, Amory
Senior forward
• Recorded 27 goals, 6 assists; Daily Journal Player of the Year.
Sammy Gallardo, Saltillo
Senior forward
• Had team-leading 24 goals, 5 assists.
Anthony Jones, Lafayette
Junior forward
• Had team-leading 12 goals, 5 assists in 14 games.
Juan Luna, Ripley
Senior forward
• Had team-leading 16 goals, 6 assists.
Ashton Maffett, Pontotoc
Junior defender
• Totaled 9 goals and 8 assists from the back line.
Rene Martinez, South Pontotoc
Senior forward
• Led the area with 30 goals, six assists
John West Perry, Oxford
Junior forward
• Led the team with 26 goals, 10 assists.
Alan Rangel, Ripley
Junior midfielder
• Scored 13 goals and 8 assists.
Ryan Thistle, Tupelo
Junior center midfielder
• Had team-leading 24 goals, 6 assists.
Luke Yarbrough, Itawamba AHS
Senior midfielder/forward
• Recorded 17 goals and 20 assists; Delta State signee.
Nate Drewery, Corinth
Senior goalkeeper
• Recorded 4 shutouts, 173 saves, 8.7 saves per match.