Sammi Jo Doyle, New Albany

Sophomore forward

• Notched team-leading 31 goals to go with 15 assists.

Grace Freeman, Oxford

Junior midfielder

• Ole Miss commit had 30 goals, 10 assists in just 12 matches.

A.K. Harrell, Tupelo

Sophomore goalkeeper

• Allowed 19 goals in 19 matches and was 3-0 in penalty kick shootouts.

Bri Huckaby, Saltillo

Senior midfielder

• Scored 28 goals, had 3 assists and led Saltillo to 5A semifinals.

Campbell Kellett, Tupelo

Senior defender

• Multi-purpose player had 5 goals, 11 assists.

Hudson Lindsay, Lafayette

Junior forward/midfielder

• Scored 22 goals, including two in Lafayette’s 5A title match win.

Emma Logan, Itawamba AHS

Senior midfielder

• Recorded 23 goals and 16 assists as team’s top attacker.

Adelin Mathis, Mooreville

Junior forward

• Had 18 goals, 8 assists and led Mooreville to a third-straight 4A state semifinal.

Julia Perkins, Lafayette

Sophomore forward/midfielder

• Scored 16 goals for the state champs.

Jasmine Steinman, Tupelo Christian

Freshman forward

• Recorded 27 goals, 7 assists and led Lady Eagles to Class I playoffs.

Carissa Strum, Oxford

Senior forward

• Had 18 goals and team-leading 17 assists.

Anna Grace Ward, Mooreville

Senior forward

• Recorded 21 goals and 4 assists.