Tupelo’s Jake Weir.

Luke Altmyer

Starkville

Class: Senior

Position: QB

Vitals: 6-2, 175

Buzz: Altmyer passed for 3,093 yards, 37 TDs, 5 INTs last year. Was named to Daily Journal All-Area Large School team. Florida State commit.

Goldman Butler

Biggersville

Class: Senior

Position: RB/LB

Vitals: 6-0, 225

Buzz: Butler thrived in his first year as a lead back, rushing for 1,442 yards and 26 TDs. On defense, he made 61 tackles and 8 tackles-for-loss.

T.J. Colom

Walnut

Class: Senior

Position: WR/RB

Vitals: 5-9, 170

Buzz: A versatile playmaker, Colom rushed for 1,519 yards and 20 TDs last year to go with 381 yards, 5 TDs receiving. Also scored 3 TDs on kickoff returns.

Jay Hampton

Amory

Class: Senior

Position: WR

Vitals: 6-2, 180

Buzz: He made 38 catches for 930 yards, averaging 24.5 yards per catch, and scored 11 TDs. Has several college offers, including Indiana.

C.J. Hill

New Albany

Class: Junior

Position: RB

Vitals: 5-8, 210

Buzz: In his first season at tailback, Hill rushed for 1,581 yards and 19 TDs, averaging 7.4 yards per carry. He had three 200-yard rushing games.

Khi Holiday

Tupelo Christian

Class: Senior

Position: QB/DB

Vitals: 5-9, 145

Buzz: The former WR has become one of the area’s most dangerous QBs. Last year he passed for 3,261 yards and 38 TDs, and he rushed for 1,437 yards and 20 TDs.

Jaquarius Thomas

West Point

Class: Senior

Position: DE

Vitals: 6-3, 230

Buzz: Thomas was one of the vaunted West Point defense’s top tacklers last year with 80 stops. Also had 6 sacks and helped the Green Wave win a fourth straight Class 5A state title.

Marcus Thomas

Nettleton

Class: Senior

Position: LB

Vitals: 6-1, 210

Buzz: Thomas racked up 168 tackles, 25 tackles-for-loss and forced 6 fumbles last year. He was named to the Daily Journal All-Area Small School team.

Jake Weir

Tupelo

Class: Senior

Position: QB

Vitals: 6-2, 205

Buzz: As a first-year starter, Weir completed 60.6% of his passes for 2,257 yards, 20 TDs and 9 INTs. He lost his top two receivers, Trip Wilson and Jaycob Horn, to graduation.

Sentwali White

Shannon

Class: Senior

Position: RB

Vitals: 5-9, 185

Buzz: After a slow start due to injury, White became a consistent force last season, rushing for 1,279 yards and 16 TDs. He surpassed 100 yards in six of Shannon’s last seven games.

Justin Wilson

Tupelo

Class: Senior

Position: LB

Vitals: 6-0, 215

Buzz: An inside linebacker, Wilson recorded a team-high 114 tackles last season. He also made six fumble recoveries.

Mario Wilbourn

Lafayette

Class: Junior

Position: LB

Vitals: 6-2, 220

Buzz: Wilbourn had a huge sophomore year, notching a team-best 127 tackles to go with 15 TFL and 3.5 sacks. He returns to lead a defense that allowed 17.1 ppg last fall.

Brad Locke

brad.locke@journalinc.com

Twitter: @bradlocke

