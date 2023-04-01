Daily Journal 2023 All-Area Boys Basketball Team By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Apr 1, 2023 34 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email +4 Duffy +4 Fields +4 Myles +4 Shephard +4 Simmons Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save First TeamDemetrius Duffy, SaltilloForward, 6-6, So.• Averaged 21.2 points, 13.2 rebounds, 2.1 blocks; shot 63.2% from field.London Fields, TupeloGuard, 6-3, Sr.• Averaged 17.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.0 steals.Makhi Myles, StarkvilleForward, 6-6, Sr.• Averaged 20.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 3.0 blocks; named 6A Mr. Basketball.Tyler Shephard, PontotocGuard, 6-0, Sr.• Averaged 23.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists; shot 34% on 3-pointers, 74% on free throws.Kedrick Simmons, BoonevilleForward, 6-6, So.• Averaged 16.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists; shot 41% on 3-pointers.Second TeamDayveun Anderson, TupeloGuard, 5-10, Sr.• Averaged team-leading 19.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 3.0 apg; shot 75% on free throws.D.J. Davis, OxfordGuard, 6-2, Jr.• Averaged 20.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.0 steals; shot 70% on free throws.Michael James, H.W. ByersGuard, 5-10, Sr.• Averaged 20.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.0 steals; named 1A Mr. Basketball.Gavin Shannon, TupeloGuard, 6-6, Sr.• Averaged 16.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.0 steals, 2.0 blocks per game; selected to MS/AL All-Star Game.Zane Tipler, PontotocGuard, 5-7, Sr.• Averaged 21.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 2.1 steals; shot 40% on 3-pointers.Third TeamChris Carter, New AlbanyGuard, 6-0, Sr.• Averaged 15.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists.Adin Johnson, PontotocGuard, 6-0, Sr.• Averaged 17.0 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.5 assists; shot 40% on 3-pointers, 85% on free throws.Pacey Mathews, South PontotocForward, 6-3, Jr.• Averaged 20.0 points, 8.7 rebounds; shot 56% from field, 32% on 3-pointers.Connor Rogers, StarkvilleGuard, 5-10, Sr.• Averaged 16.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 3.0 steals.M.J. Smith, West PointForward, 6-6, Sr.• Averaged 12.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.0 blocks; selected to MS/AL All-Star Game. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps, All-Area teams, and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. Mississippi State Sports Alerts & Top Stories Our game coverage from football, basketball and baseball, plus breaking updates and our best reads Ole Miss Sports Alerts & Top Stories Our game coverage from football, basketball and baseball, plus breaking updates and our best reads. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Basketball All-area Demetrius Duffy London Fields Makhi Myles Tyler Shephard Kedrick Simmons Dayveun Anderson D.j. Davis Michael James Gavin Shannon Zane Tipler Chris Carter Adin Johnson Pacey Mathews Connor Rogers M.j. Smith Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you