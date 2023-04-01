Daily Journal 2023 All-Area Girls Basketball Team By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Apr 1, 2023 34 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email +4 Cook +4 Moore +4 Phifer +4 Riley +4 Vuncannon Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save First TeamNi’yah Cook, BoonevilleCenter, 6-3, So.• Averaged 17.0 points, 8.0 rebounds for 3A state champs; named 3A Miss Basketball.Reese Moore, Tishomingo Co.Guard, 5-10, Jr.• Averaged 20.0 points, 8.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 3.0 steals; shot 44% from field.Macie Phifer, IngomarForward, 5-11, So.• Averaged 17.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.3 steals, 1.5 blocks; shot 55% from field; named 1A Miss Basketball.Mikayla Riley, TupeloGuard, 5-10, Sr.• Averaged 17.0 points, 5.4 rebounds; shot 35% on 3-pointers, 75% on free throws.Madi Kate Vuncannon, WalnutGuard, 5-9, Sr.• Averaged 23.6 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 4.2 steals; shot 37% on 3-pointers; named 2A Miss Basketball.Second TeamCarlie Brock, BelmontGuard, 5-3, So.• Averaged 13.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 3.8 steals; shot 45% from field.Zariyah Edwards, StarkvilleForward, 5-11, Jr.• Averaged 14.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 1.0 block; shot 68% on free throws.Audria Houston, TupeloGuard, 5-6, Sr.• Averaged 10.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists; shot 74% on free throws.Mariah Reed-Jones, LafayetteGuard, 5-9, Sr.• Averaged 15.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.8 steals; shot 40% from field.Asia Stafford, BiggersvilleForward, 6-1, Sr.• Averaged 14.0 points, 10.0 rebounds; led Biggersville to 1A title game.Third TeamLyla Cox, MoorevilleForward, 6-0, So.• Averaged 12.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists; shot 41% from field, 40% on 3-pointers.Anna Greene, KossuthGuard, 5-6, Sr.• Averaged 17.1 points, 6.5 rebounds; shot 44% from field, 35% on 3-pointers, 83% on free throws.Channing Lane, PontotocGuard, 5-7, So.• Averaged 12.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists; shot 37% on 3-pointers, 78% on free throws.Mary-Grace Storment, BelmontGuard, 5-10, Sr.• Averaged 17.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.8 steals; shot 52% from field.Jamaica Young, StarkvilleGuard, 5-7, Sr.• Averaged 14.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.3 steals. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps, All-Area teams, and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. Mississippi State Sports Alerts & Top Stories Our game coverage from football, basketball and baseball, plus breaking updates and our best reads Ole Miss Sports Alerts & Top Stories Our game coverage from football, basketball and baseball, plus breaking updates and our best reads. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Basketball All-area Ni'yah Cook Reese Moore Macie Phifer Mikayla Riley Madi Kate Vuncannon Carlie Brock Zariyah Edwards Audria Houston Mariah Reed-jones Asia Stafford Lyla Cox Anna Greene Channing Lane Mary-grace Storment Jamaica Young Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you