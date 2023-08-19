Daily Journal 2023 Area High School Football Players to Watch By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Aug 19, 2023 11 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Booneville quarterback Noah Gillon passed for 1,902 yards and 21 touchdowns last season. Seth Janzen Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (Note: This is not a list of the 12 best players in the area, but rather a cross-section of top players representing a diversity of teams and classifications.)Braylon Burnside, StarkvilleClass: SeniorPosition: WRVitals: 6-1, 190Buzz: Made 75 catches for 1,158 yards, 11 TDs last season; MSU commit.Kahnen Daniels, West PointClass: SeniorPosition: QB/RBVitals: 6-1, 188Buzz: Florida commit rushed for 2,027 yards, 24 TDs on 203 carries; Florida commit.William Echoles, HoustonClass: SeniorPosition: OL/DLVitals: 6-4, 290Buzz: Left tackle on offense; made 45 tackles, 5 sacks; Ole Miss commit.Noah Gillon, BoonevilleClass: JuniorPosition: QB/PVitals: 6-3, 180Buzz: In first year as a starter, completed 61.1% of his passes for 1,902 yards, 21 TDs, 9 INTs.Jathan Hatch, BiggersvilleClass: SeniorPosition: RB/SVitals: 6-2, 190Buzz: Rushed for 1,696 yards, 26 TDs; made 24 tackles, 4 INTs on defense; Louisville commit.Tristan Jernigan, TupeloClass: SeniorPosition: LBVitals: 6-2, 215Buzz: No. 12-ranked recruit in the state made 96 tackles, 8.5 sacks; Texas A&M commit.Za Pratt, VardamanClass: SeniorPosition: RB/LBVitals: 6-2, 220Buzz: Two-way star rushed for 928 yards, 14 TDs; notched 85 tackles, 2 INTs on defense.Kegan Ruff, ShannonClass: JuniorPosition: RBVitals: 5-8, 160Buzz: Rushed for 1,232 yards and 10 TDs on 167 carries.Elijah Spratt, AmoryClass: SeniorPosition: CB/WRVitals: 5-10, 170Buzz: Recorded 30 tackles, 4 INTs on defense; made 17 catches for 331 yards, 3 TDs.Michael Turner, RipleyClass: SeniorPosition: SVitals: 6-2, 170Buzz: Recorded 41 tackles, 10 INTs – two of which he returned for TDs.Anterion Venson, NettletonClass: SeniorPosition: WR/DBVitals: 5-10, 170Buzz: Made 51 catches for 826 yards, 6 TDs; had 18 tackles, 1 INT on defense.Decorian Warren, BaldwynClass: SeniorPosition: DLVitals: 5-8, 220Buzz: Recorded 68 tackles, 21 TFL, 5 sacks. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps, All-Area teams, and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. Mississippi State Sports Alerts & Top Stories Our game coverage from football, basketball and baseball, plus breaking updates and our best reads Ole Miss Sports Alerts & Top Stories Our game coverage from football, basketball and baseball, plus breaking updates and our best reads. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Football Players To Watch Braylon Burnside Starkville Yellowjackets Kahnen Daniels West Point Green Wave William Echoles Houston Hilltoppers Jeremiah Harrell Tupelo Golden Wave Jathan Hatch Biggersville Lions Tristan Jernigan Za Pratt Vardaman Rams Elijah Spratt Amory Panthers Michael Turner Ripley Tigers Anterion Venson Nettleton Tigers Kyzer Verner Hamilton Lions Decorian Warren Baldwyn Bearcats American Football Sports Armed Forces Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you