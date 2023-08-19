Daily Journal 2023 Area High School Football Team Previews

ABERDEEN
At a Glance
Region: 4-3A
2022 record: 7-4, 2-2 (reached 1st round of 3A playoffs)
Head coach: Alex Williams (5th season)
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Maurice Howard
QB, Jr.
• First-year starting quarterback.
Justin Payne
WR, Sr.
• Tallied 344 yards on 26 catches and a TD last season.
R’Jay Hazzle
DL, Sr.
• Returning three-year starter on the defensive line.
COACHING ‘EM UP
The Bulldogs return all coaches to their staff, including longtime assistants Jon David Hartley and Jaylon Fair.
OFFENSE
Maurice Howard (Jr.) takes over at quarterback as the replacement for Jermaine Strong. Similarly to Strong, he is a capable duel-treat QB with good decision-making skills, according to coach Alex Williams.
Don Gilleylen (So.), Caiden Holliday (Jr.) and A.J. Orr (Sr.) offer a strong pool of ball carriers to Aberdeen’s running game.
Justin Payne (Sr.) and Edrian Garth (Sr.) are the lone returning starters at wide receiver, while Dequavion Shields (Jr.) and Chris Sykes (So.) look to take on bigger roles there.
Aberdeen is replacing three starters on the offensive line with Jaqualen Cunningham (Sr.) returning as the only starter. Sumarion McMillian (So.), Jamari Buchanan (Fr.), Jaylene Fair (Sr.) and Ashton Holliday are options as potential starters.
DEFENSE
The Bulldogs will have three new starting linebackers as well with Leonard Dawkins (Sr.), Landon Howard (So.) and Orr.
R’Jay Hazzle (Sr.), Cunningham and McMillian offer experience to Aberdeen’s defensive line, while Buchanan and Jayden Jones (Fr.) are options as defensive tackles.
Garth will be a for sure starter in the secondary at safety, while Zay Fort (So.) could give Aberdeen some potential depth there. Tyler Johnson (Jr.) and Rasheed Byars (Jr.) are a pair of options at corner.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Dawkins will likely handle kickoff duties, while Sykes proved to be a reliable punter in the spring. Gilleylen and Payne are two threats on returns.
X-FACTORS
Aberdeen saw just how active, aggressive and quick its defense can be during its spring game at Kossuth.
COACH SPEAKS
"We’re going to be a really young team even though we have 10 seniors because a lot of these guys have been playing behind other guys since they were freshmen. We’ve done a good job of developing them, getting them reps with JV games and plugging them in at times during the regular season." – Alex Williams
Deon Blanchard
ALCORN CENTRAL
At a Glance
Region: 1-3A
2022 record: 2-8, 0-4 (no playoffs)
Head coach: Marty Warren (2nd season)
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Talen Kemp
QB, Jr.
• Returning starting quarterback.
Alex Gee
LB, Sr.
• Key returner at inside linebacker
Harvern Davis
RB, Sr.
• Returning running back.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Marty Warren will be in his second season manning the Alcorn Central sideline. The Bears went 2-8 in Warren's inaugural season.
OFFENSE
Warren describes his offense as "spread gun wing-T," and the Bears will be looking for an immediate improvement after struggling to score last year. Alcorn Central scored just 79 points in 10 games last season.
Junior Talen Kemp returns as Alcorn Central's starting quarterback, and he'll have some experience in the backfield to help him. Senior Harvern Davis took over as Alcorn Central's starting running back midseason last year, and he’ll be looking to carry that momentum over. Senior Riley Lambert will also see touches in Alcorn Central's ground game at wing back.
DEFENSE
Alcorn Central has six returning starters from last year's team, though some will be playing in different positions this season. Senior Alex Gee, the "center anchor" of last year's defense, will be back at inside linebacker.
The Bears will also have a pair of returning starters in the secondary.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Senior Chandler South will be Alcorn Central's punter this year, and the kicking job is up for grabs.
X-FACTOR
Avoiding mistakes and penalties on offense should help Alcorn Central put a few drives together and keep the unit on the field.
COACH SPEAK
"I think we have winnable football games on the schedule, and if we do our job, then we've got a chance to be successful. But those same teams that we feel that we can be successful against, they can be successful against us. And so, we've just got to be as mistake-free as possible and make sure we're executing and not doing things that create negative plays for ourselves." – Marty Warren
Brendan Farrell
AMORY
At a Glance
Region: 1-4A
2022 record: 12-2, 4-0 (reached 3A North final)
Head coach: Brooks Dampeer (3rd season)
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Braden Maranto
QB, Jr.
• First-year starting quarterback; productive two years as the backup.
Emmanuel Randle
RB, Jr.
• Rushed for 580 yards with 9 TDs as the backup last year.
Nathaniel Walker
MLB, Sr.
• Two-time first team all-state, recording 113 tackles, 13 TFL, 6 sacks.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Defensive coordinator Tyler Rosenthal returns to Amory’s coaching staff after spending a year at Northeast Lauderdale.
OFFENSE
Emmanuel Randle (Jr.) returns to take the reigns as the new starting running back after splitting time there last season. Jaiden Clark (Fr.) will also get a fair share of carries at fullback while also playing some at tight end.
Braden Maranto (Jr.) is Amory’s projected starter at quarterback after being the backup for the past two seasons. Newcomers KC Carter (Jr.) and Zane Hill (Fr.) offer some depth at that position.
Isiah Smith (Sr.), Elijah Spratt (Sr.) and Allen Dobbs (Jr.) offer some experience in Amory’s receiving core. Ben Gault (Jr.), T.J. Bailey (So.), Javin Ezell (So.), DeAndre Blair (Sr.) and Amare Brown (Sr.) are also options at receiver.
Center Walker Thompson (Sr.) and Memphis commit Kobe Williams will anchor the offensive line. Tyler Beeks (Sr.), Chris Hampton (Jr.), Ben Cleveland (Jr.), Michael Bennett (Sr.) and Anfernee Glenn (Sr.) are all experienced linemen.
DEFENSE
Three-year starter Nathaniel Walker (Sr.) highlights the linebacker corps with Ibn Ward (Jr.), Tyree Neely (Sr.) and Landon Jones (Jr.) stepping into starting roles.
Spratt and Dobbs are two lockdown options in the secondary, while Tristan Pack (Fr.), Traysten Crump (Fr.) and Jordan Fields (Jr.) could spend valuable time out there.
Amory replaces three defensive linemen as Jamarion Garth (Sr.), Tyree Burns (Sr.) and Khaleb Williams (So.) plan to fill those holes.
X-FACTOR
The Panthers have a lot of playmakers on the offensive side with experienced guys like Randle, Smith, Spratt and Dobbs.
COACH SPEAK
"We’ve got some depth offensively and can distribute the ball to a lot of different playmakers. It’ll all come down to are we polished and disciplined enough to take what defenses give us." – Brooks Dampeer
Deon Blanchard
ASHLAND
At a Glance
Region: 2-1A
2022 record: 3-8, 3-4 (reached 1st round of 1A playoffs)
Head coach: Christopher Suggs (6th year)
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Olando Evans
WR/DB, Jr.
• Had several highlight plays a year ago; considered to have game-changing speed.
Anthony Morgan
RB/LB, So.
• Won the 181-pound individual 1A powerlifting state title; shared carries last season.
Brendan Gorman
OL/DL, Sr.
• Returns with the most experience along the offensive line.
COACHING 'EM UP
Christopher Suggs led Ashland to its second postseason appearance in program history last season. This year, he's joined by a host of assistant coaches, including new defensive coordinator Ronnie Jackson.
OFFENSE
Anthony Morgan (So.) will be the featured back this season after splitting carries in a crowded backfield a year ago. The sophomore has loads of potential with plenty of speed to pair with his already filled-out frame.
Paving the lanes for Morgan will be lineman like Brendan Gorman (Sr.), who stands at 6-foot-4, 280 pounds. Bryson Obaieh (Jr.) is the only other starter returning up front.
At quarterback, Carlson Frison (So.) will use his experience from a season ago and parlay that into a full-time starter role this season.
His receivers can make life easy, especially Olando Evans (Jr.) and Desmond Johnson (Sr.)
DEFENSE
The Blue Devils will base out of a 3-4 defense in Jackson's scheme.
Gorman, Obaieh and Jeffrey Hamer (Fr.) are the starters up front. They'll need to stay fresh as there isn't much depth behind them.
At linebacker, Evans, Johnson and Morgan will welcome Tarius Walls (So.) in a young group on the second level.
Frison and Quay Evans (Fr.) are the two safeties, while Armias Jones (Sr.) and Osman Morgan (Sr.) will handle things at cornerback.
SPECIAL TEAMS
The kicking and punting duties were up the air entering fall camp. Evans and Johnson are expected to handle the return game.
X-FACTOR
Ashland has the athleticism to succeed in the run game, but the progression of the passing game will tell the tale on how this season plays out.
COACH SPEAK
“In the past, when Carlson had time to throw, he's looked really good. Now, it's about doing that consistently and making plays off script.” – Christopher Suggs
Dillon Barnes
BALDWYN
At a Glance
Region: 1-1A
2022 record: 10-2, 5-0 (reached 2nd round of 2A playoffs)
Head coach: Michael Gray (15th year)
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Hastin Nelson
WR, Sr.
• Made 49 catches for 737 yards, 7 TDs.
Decorian Warren
DE/TE, Sr.
• Had 68 total tackles, 40 solo tackles and 21 TFL.
Drelin Watson
RB/DB, Sr.
• Had 575 all-purpose yards, 9 total TDs.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Coach Michael Gray returns his staff from a year ago. The 15-year head coach will remain the team’s play caller. Last season was Gray’s sixth season and his second straight winning 10 or more games.
OFFENSE
Five starters return to this side of the ball. The most impactful is Hastin Nelson (Sr.), who was a second-team Daily Journal All-Area pick in 2022. Drelin Watson (Sr.) and Marquez Davenport (Jr.) will see time at running back. Dy'Lan Johnson (Jr.) will take the majority of snaps at quarterback.
Nathan Shaw (Sr.) is the team’s other returning starter, holding down the blind side at left tackle.
DEFENSE
The Bearcats hope that the front four will be their strongest unit on the defensive side. The group is headlined by all-state nose tackle Decorian Warren (Sr.) along with a returning starter in defensive tackle Jamarious Agnew (Jr.).
Baldwyn is looking for some players to step up at linebacker, where all of their starters graduated. Watson and Davenport will be the starting cornerbacks.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Ledgin Carpenter (Sr.) returns as the team’s starting punter. Gage McCarver (Sr.) will be the kicker and Grady Allen (Sr.) the long snapper.
X-FACTOR
With seven non-region games on the schedule before 1-1A play, giving the younger players experience and gaining momentum heading in will be big for the Bearcats' success.
COACH SPEAK
“All of our early games, we’re going to have a lot of inexperienced players that are really talented, but they’ve just got to get some game experience to be ready to go once we get to division." – Michael Gray
James Murphy
BELMONT
At a Glance
Region: 1-3A
2022 record: 4-6, 3-2 (reached 1st round of 2A playoffs)
Head coach: Michael D. Jackson (1st year)
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Derek Alvarez
RB, Jr.
• Had 72 carries for 384 yards, 8 TDs.
Andrew Merino
RB, Jr.
• Had 57 carries for 478 yards, 4 TDs; caught 16 passes for 162 yards, 1 TD.
Brody Giles
MLB/TE, Sr.
• Had 91 total tackles and 15 solo tackles.
COACHING 'EM UP
Michael D. Jackson spent the past two years as an assistant coach and strength trainer at Mantachie before taking the Belmont job.
Before working at Mantachie, Jackson spent 19 years as a head coach of three schools in Alabama. In that span, he went 134-79 overall, went 12-12 in the playoffs and reached a state championship in 2005.
OFFENSE
The Cardinals will move from a wing-T offense to a spread power. This means Andrew Merino (Jr.) and Derek Alvarez (Jr.) will continue to get plenty of carries.
Brayden Hodum (Sr.) will return as the starting quarterback, while Brody Giles (Sr.) will see time as well.
Aden Waddle (Sr.), Alex Merino (Jr.), Elijah Rogers (So.) and Jeremy Brock (Sr.) will all factor in as wide receivers. The coaching staff expects big things from the offensive line.
DEFENSE
Jackson wants to ensure that everyone on the defensive side of the ball has good technique, good leverage and stays aggressive.
Giles and Bricen Dees (Jr.) will lead the linebackers. Keegan McVey (Jr.) could factor in with both the linebackers and the secondary. The staff has high expectations for freshman Wyatt Phillips, who will see playing time in the secondary.
SPECIAL TEAMS
A competition before the start of the season will determine kicking, punting and return duties.
X-FACTOR
Belmont will be moving from Class 2A to 3A this season. The Cardinals don’t have as much depth as most 3A teams, so health will be paramount to success.
COACH SPEAK
“We try to play a lot of players on the field, and that works out really good as long as you’ve got people healthy, so I would say playing as a team and staying healthy and of course their attitude has got to be staying on top.” — Michael D. Jackson
James Murphy
BIGGERSVILLE
At a Glance
Region: 1-1A
2022 record: 12-1, 7-0 (reached 1A North final)
Head coach: Case Ingram (3rd year)
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Tre Gunn
WR/CB, Sr.
• Had 222 yards, 7 TDs receiving; made 10 INTs on defense.
Jathan Hatch
RB/S, Sr.
• Rushed for 1,696 yards, 26 TDs; made 24 tackles, 4 INTs on defense.
Drew Rowsey
QB, Sr.
• Completed 62.9% of passes for 1,351 yards, 24 TDs, 4 INTs.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Case Ingram is 21-4 in two years at Biggersville, including 13-1 in region play.
OFFENSE
The skill positions are heavy on experience and game-breaking ability. Jathan Hatch (Sr.), a Louisville commit, is back to spearhead a rushing attack that averaged 208.2 yards per game last fall. Hatch averaged 15.1 yards per carry.
Jayce Taylor (So.) is a punishing runner who scored 12 touchdowns on just 31 carries. Tre Gunn (Sr.) will get some totes and also leads the receiving corps. Sophomores Zialis Blackmon and Brooks Seago will also be targets for returning QB Drew Rowsey (Sr.), who over the past two seasons has thrown 46 touchdown passes and just seven interceptions.
The line returns two starters: Ty Dildy (Jr.) and Tatum Mays (So.).
DEFENSE
Mays will also anchor the D-line along with his older brother, Austin Mays (Sr.). The younger Mays checks in at 6-foot-2, 250 pounds.
The returning linebackers in Biggersville’s 3-5 scheme are Logan Ellsworth (Sr.), Cooper Feazell (Sr.), Malachi Stafford (Sr.) and Taylor. The 6-2, 220-pound Taylor recorded 75 tackles and 6 sacks last year.
Gunn and Hatch, who combined for 14 interceptions, are big and athletic cornerbacks. Hatch will play some safety as well.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Eli Nguyen (So.) will be the kicker and might also take on punting duties. Gunn, Hatch and Stafford will share the load on returns.
X-FACTOR
The Lions need to develop depth on both the offensive and defensive lines if they hope to make another deep playoff run.
COACH SPEAK
“The biggest thing offensively is as long as our O-line comes together, we’ll be able to produce on offense. We can attack people from a lot of different angles and ways.” – Case Ingram
Brad Locke
BRUCE
At a Glance
Region: 2-2A
2022 record: 1-9, 0-4 (no playoffs)
Head coach: Chuck Darbonne (1st year)
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Jay Cole Williams
QB, Jr.
• Completed 4 of 11 passes for 92 yards, 1 TD; rushed for 527 yards, 3 TDs.
Jamison Kimble
LB, So.
• Had 64 tackles, 4 TFL.
James Browning
LB, Jr.
• Had 25 tackles, 6 TFL, 3 sacks and 2 forced fumbles.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Chuck Darbonne takes over a Bruce football program seeking its first playoff appearance since 2019. Darbonne has spent the past seven years as the head coach at Cathedral High School in Natchez, where he went 36-42 with six playoff appearances.
OFFENSE
Bruce will run a pro style, up tempo offense that utilizes tight ends and H-backs. Among the tight ends competing for playing time are Kobe Hooper (Jr.), Jaden Shaw (Jr.) and Jermartie Poindexter (Jr.)
Jay Cole Williams (Jr.), who led the team in rushing last year, is expected to take over as the starting quarterback. Eric Sosa (Sr.), James Browning (Sr.), Ashton Pierce (Jr.) and Korique Pierce (Sr.) will all factor in as both running backs and receivers.
Four of the Trojans’ offensive linemen are seniors, all of whom have impressed with hard work in the weight room since Darbonne’s arrival.
DEFENSE
Ford and Kentrell Patterson (Sr.) will be key players on the defensive line. Ashton Pierce had an impressive spring game and will look to build off of it.
Browning will look to make the kinds of big plays for the defense that he did a season ago. Jamison Kimble (So.) led Bruce in tackles last fall.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Sosa handled a majority of punting and kicking duties last year and will do the same this season.
X-FACTOR
The biggest priority in Year 1 for Darbonne will be competing every week. The hope is that the competition the players are put through in the spring and summer will lead to big things in the fall.
COACH SPEAK
“Once they learn how to compete with each other, I think Friday nights come pretty easy once we get to that level.” – Chuck Darbonne
James Murphy
BOONEVILLE
At a Glance
Region: 1-3A
2022 record: 4-7, 1-3 (reached 1st round of 3A playoffs)
Head coach: Scott Brown (1st year)
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Tapp Fraiser
LB/RB, Sr.
• Notched 71 tackles, 10 TFL in 7 games.
Noah Gillon
QB, Sr.
• Completed 61.1% of his passes for 1,902 yards, 21 TDs, 9 INTs.
Zion Nunn
RB, Jr.
• Rushed for 993 yards, 14 TDs; had 260 yards, 2 TDs receiving.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Scott Brown joined the staff last year as the receivers and defensive backs coach. He was promoted to head coach after Mike Mattox retired.
A former Booneville quarterback, Brown spent many years coaching in Alabama and Tennessee.
OFFENSE
Noah Gillon (Jr.) returns at quarterback to lead an offense that’s loaded with experience. Zion Nunn (Jr.) already has two years under his belt and has bulked up, now checking in at 5-foot-11, 220 pounds.
Tapp Fraiser (Sr.) will be the wingback, and Porter Tapp (So.) will get touches at both running back and slot receiver. Austin Harris (Jr.) and Brandon Windham (Sr.) will be counted on heavily in the passing game.
The offensive line returns four starters, including 6-5 left tackle Matthew Windham (Sr.) and 6-4 center Landen Michael (Sr.).
DEFENSE
The Blue Devils return their entire three-man front. Nose guard Idarius Leslie (Sr.) will be flanked by Lapaul Boykin (So.) and Jayden Williams (Jr.).
Fraiser, who missed four games last season with a broken hand, returns at middle linebacker. He’ll be joined by Riley Barnes (Sr.), who started at safety last year.
The secondary is anchored by cornerback Jakemry Bell (Jr.) and safety Bryson Saylors (Jr.).
SPECIAL TEAMS
Gillon will once again punt. Brown recruited a pair of kickers from the soccer team: Parker Pounders (Fr.) for extra points and short field goals, Jase Riddle (Sr.) for kickoffs and long field goals.
X-FACTOR
Booneville’s receiving corps has to replace the production of Avery Kelly, who had 68 catches for 937 yards and nine touchdowns last year.
COACH SPEAK
“We’ve got a good (offensive) nucleus returning. They’ve really attacked the offseason. We’re excited to see how that translates from the weight room to on the field and in competition.” – Scott Brown
Brad Locke
CALHOUN CITY
At a Glance
Region: 2-2A
2022 record: 5-6, 2-2 (reached 2nd round of 2A playoffs)
Head coach: M.D. Jennings (4th year)
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Jamajah Mayes
RB, Sr.
• Had 18 carries for 49 yards and a TD in 3 games before sustaining season-ending injury.
Jaxon Cook
RB, Sr.
• Had 105 carries for 707 yards, 14 TDs.
Jaylon Williams
QB, Sr.
• Completed 43% of his passes for 669 yards and 6 TDs; had 93 carries for 312 yards, 5 TDs.
COACHING ‘EM UP
M.D. Jennings has reached the playoffs in each of his three seasons at Calhoun City. That includes a 17-17 record, a 5-3 record in the playoffs and a state championship appearance in 2020.
OFFENSE
The Wildcats return seven starters on the offense, many of whom provide valuable versatility. Jaxon Cook (Sr.) was the team’s lead rusher a year ago. Jamajah Mayes (Sr.) returns to the fold after missing much of the 2022 season with a quad injury. He led the Tigers in rushing two seasons ago.
Quarterback Jaylon Williams (Sr.) was the second-leading rusher a year ago and looks to sharpen his skills as a passer.
Xavian Pittman (So.) and Evan Conlee (Jr.) could each make an impact at quarterback, running back and wide receiver. Cameron Brumley (Sr.) will lead the offensive line.
DEFENSE
The Wildcats have been solid on defense since Jennings took over, allowing 17 points per game in his tenure. What they bring back gives reason to believe the unit can be strong once again.
Calhoun City returns eight starters on the defensive side, including its top two tacklers in linebacker Kemauri Salley (So.) and defensive lineman Deshun Jones (So.). Linebacker Javonte Harvey (So.) led the Tigers with 3 tackles-for-loss a year ago.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Conlee will handle place kicking duties. He, Pittman and Cook will return kicks.
X-FACTOR
With so many impact players returning, experience will help Calhoun City take a step forward, as will staying healthy. Throughout the offseason, three words have been preached to the Wildcats: focus, fight and finish.
COACH SPEAK
“If these guys take the steps that we think they can and just stay healthy, I think we’ll have a pretty good season.” – M.D. Jennings
James Murphy
CORINTH
At a Glance
Region: 1-5A
2022 record: 5-6, 3-2 (reached 1st round of 4A playoffs)
Head coach: Justin Dye (3rd year)
PLAYERS TO WATCH
LaDomonic Brown
RB, Sr.
• Tough inside runner, can also do damage on perimeter.
Archer Doran
OL, Sr.
• Has starting experience at both center and tackle.
Jaydon Spence
DL, Sr.
• As a junior, won 4A state powerlifting title in 308-pound class.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Corinth has added two assistants to the staff: Anthony Brown was promoted from the middle school and will coach safeties and running backs; and Billy Nunley will coach defensive linemen and tight ends. Nunley is also the strength and conditioning coach.
OFFENSE
The likely starter at quarterback is a freshman, Qwuantiver Young, who could become a dynamic playmaker. There is some experience around him in the form of running backs LaDomonic Brown (Sr.) and D.J. Woods (Jr.). Sophomores Patrick Crump and Jabarian Wooden will also get carries.
Kylon Fields (Sr.) is the lone returning starter at wide receiver. He’ll have help from sophomores Preston Crump (Patrick’s twin brother) and Xavier Young (Qwuantiver’s brother).
The line returns two starters in seniors Archer Doran and Bentley Newton. Freshman Peyton Burns, a 6-foot-2, 285-pounder, might also be a starter.
DEFENSE
The front is led by Jaydon Spence (Sr.), a 300-pound nose guard and state powerlifting champion.
Trey Williams (Jr.) and Nick Woods (Sr.) both have starting experience at linebacker, and Brown has spent time there as well. They must make up for the lost production of Chris Rodgers, who had 116 tackles last season.
The secondary is a work in progress. Among the starting candidates are Fields, Qwuantiver Young and Roman Patterson (Jr.).
SPECIAL TEAMS
The reliable Eli Burciaga (Sr.) returns to handle kicking and punting duties. He was first-team all-state last season as a punter.
X-FACTOR
Corinth will be extremely young this fall, with roughly two-thirds of the roster comprised of freshmen and sophomores. But it’s a group with a lot of potential.
COACH SPEAK
“This is an extremely talented group, I’m really excited about them. We’ve got more size than we’ve had the last couple of years.” – Justin Dye
Brad Locke
EAST UNION
At a Glance
Region: 1-2A
2022 record: 4-7, 4-1 (reached 1st round of 2A playoffs)
Head coach: Brandon Cherry (2nd year)
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Garrett Adams
TE/LB, Sr.
• Recorded 52 tackles, 2 sacks, 3 INTs.
Drew Holliman
QB/DB, Jr.
• Passed for 497 yards, 9 TDs, 2 INTs; rushed for 509 yards, 7 TDs.
Luke McVey
RB, Sr.
• Rushed for 774 yards, 9 TDs on 113 carries.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Former Urchin player Zane Wilkerson has joined the coaching staff to work with the quarterbacks and defensive backs.
OFFENSE
Drew Holliman (Jr.) is a very mobile quarterback, so head coach Brandon Cherry is going to tailor his wing-T offense to maximize that strength. The main three backs are all seniors: Hayden Frazier, Luke McVey and Riley Williams. Holliman and McVey combined for 16 of East Union’s 24 rushing touchdowns last fall.
Williams will also play some receiver. The Urchins will use a lot of double tight end sets with Garrett Adams (Sr.) and Ben Basil (Jr.).
Returning starters on the line are Briar Carr (Sr.), Guy McCoy (So.) and Jordan Mears (Sr.).
DEFENSE
Basil and Mears will anchor the D-line along with Camren Wages (Sr.). Adams and Frazier return at linebacker, where they combined for 85 tackles last season.
Aiden Campbell (Jr.) and Heath Wilkinson (So.) return at the safety positions. Keewon Adams (Fr.) will step in at cornerback and could become a big-time contributor. The other corner spot could see a few guys rotate through.
East Union allowed an average of 36.2 points per game last season, but the returning experience should help bring that number down.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Holliman will once again be the kicker, while Garrett Adams takes over punting duties. Keewon Adams, McVey and Williams will all work in the return game.
X-FACTOR
While most of the defense returns, some key positions – including nose tackle – must be filled if the Urchins hope to become a more stingy unit.
COACH SPEAK
“I’ve got a good group of guys that can go and play, but it’s about getting them into the fourth quarter and staying fresh, staying healthy.” – Brandon Cherry
Brad Locke
EAST WEBSTER
At a Glance
Region: 4-3A
2022 record: 5-6, 1-3 (reached 1st round of 2A playoffs)
Head coach: Ron Price (7th year)
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Kaleb Warnock
QB, Sr.
• Passed for 917 yards, 9 TDs and rushed for 722 yards, 15 TDs.
Briceton Johnson, WR/RB, Sr.
• Led the team with 33 catches; will also see time in backfield.
Mason Mccurdy
ILB, Sr.
• Led team in tackles (86) and ranked second in TFL (9).
COACHING ‘EM UP
Head coach Ron Price is back for his seventh season at East Webster and has led the Wolverines to the postseason in the previous six seasons. The Wolverines will play in Class 3A for the first time this fall.
OFFENSE
Eight starters return on offense. Headlining that side of the ball is quarterback Kaleb Warnock (Sr.), who is entering his third season as the starter. Warnock was a threat in the air and on the ground as a junior.
Versatile senior Briceton Johnson is another proven returning starter who will play at receiver and running back. Dee Bingham (Jr.) is back at running back after rushing for 485 yards and six TDs last year.
Seniors Jeb Sisk and Garrett Cannon are returning starters in the trenches.
DEFENSE
East Webster returns eight starters here as well. Leading the linebackers' group will be seniors Mason Mccurdy and Thomas Gregg. Mccurdy totaled a team-high 86 stops last year, while Gregg posted 76.
Elijah O'Briant (Jr.) is another returning starter at linebacker who had nine tackles-for-loss. Montavis Moore (Sr.) anchors the defensive line; he produced a team-best 11 TFL.
The Wolverines will be short on experience in the secondary, however, with three new starters. Jordan O'Briant (Jr.) saw action last season at cornerback and is expected to start this fall.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Jordan Gaskin (So.) will handle field goals, kickoffs and punts.
X-FACTOR
How the Wolverines handle tougher competition in Class 3A will determine if their postseason streak continues. East Webster has to face new region foes Choctaw County, Aberdeen and Nettleton, among others.
COACH SPEAK
"We were so young last year and we lacked a lot of experience at each position. But we were able to get that experience last year, and we need everybody to take that step for us to be more competitive on Friday night." – Ron Price
Paul Jones
FALKNER
At a Glance
Region: 2-1A
2022 record: 4-6, 3-4 (no playoffs)
Head coach: Kevin Walton (1st year)
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Chris Nunley
WR/DB, Jr.
• Considered the team's best athlete and will serve as a chess piece offensively.
Gavin Wooley
QB, Jr.
• Entering second year as the full-time starter.
Easton Newby
OL/DL, Sr.
• Returns with the most experience along the offensive line.
COACHING 'EM UP
Kevin Walton began his head coaching career at Falkner for one season in 2001, where he went 2-8. Now back after serving five years as the head man at East Union (2015-19), Walton boasts a career 37-38 record with five playoff appearances and two division titles.
OFFENSE
Gavin Wooley (Jr.) has received tons of preseason praise for the strides he's made in Walton's spread-option offense over the offseason.
His job is made easier throwing to weapons like Chris Nunley (Jr.), Myles Mitchell (Jr.) and JoJo Swinford (Sr.)
Kane Floyd (Sr.), who split time at quarterback last season, will be the team's primary running back this year.
Up front, Easton Newby (Sr.) will anchor things at center, but Walton expects big things out of new left tackle Easton Odell (Sr.).
DEFENSE
Lane Plunk, who played under Walton at East Union, was hired as the defensive coordinator and will cut his teeth coaching the 3-3 stack base alignment.
Brady Bostick (Sr.) is expected to man things in the trenches. Isaiah Skinner (Jr.) and Jaxon McDaniel (Jr.) can contribute there as well.
Linebacker have several bodies but none built like Chadarius Bogan (Jr.), who is expected to make an immediate impact in his first year of high school football. Wyatt McDaniel (Sr.) was called "a captain" of the defensive unit and will primarily play linebacker.
Nunley, Mitchell and Swinford have all been able to make plays on the back end.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Gerardo Ruedas (Jr.) is out to play football for the first time and is already kicking field goals up to 40 yards.
X-FACTOR
Falkner features 12 seniors and another eight juniors, most of whom have received lots of playing time over the past three years. Their experience could finally pay off in a big way.
COACH SPEAK
“One thing about this group is they're committed. They've bought in and they want to see a change.” – Kevin Walton
Dillon Barnes
HAMILTON
At a Glance
Region: 1-2A
2022 record: 12-1, 7-0 (reached 2nd round of playoffs)
Head coach: Wade Tackett (3rd year)
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Jacourey Miller
WR/DB, Sr.
• Led the Lions with 26 catches for 476 yards, 5 TDs.
Rokelle Cox
OL/DL, Sr.
• Returning starter on the offensive and defensive lines.
Trent Jones
RB, Jr.
• Recorded 578 yards on 62 carries, 3 TDs in 13 games.
COACHING ‘EM UP
The Lions added three new coaches to their staff with receivers coach Duane Hughes, quarterback and linebacker coach Michael Johnson and defensive line coach Roy Williams.
OFFENSE
Justin Verner (So.) will make the shift from receiver to quarterback this year with freshman Woods Gramling as his backup.
Trent Jones (Jr.) will take over as the starting running back with Jordan Stanick (Sr.) and Willie Green (Sr.) also providing depth at that position. Blake Gosa (Sr.) will also get his share of carries as the returning fullback.
The Lions return longtime starter and leading receiver Jacourey Miller (Sr.), while multi-sport newcomers Green, Tae Rice (Sr.), TyQues Lindsey (Sr.) and Austin Smith (Sr.) will add more depth to Hamilton’s receiving corps. Returning tight end Zane Shields (Sr.) will also factor into the passing game.
Hamilton will have some returning strength up front with Rokelle Cox (Sr.), Xavier Bacallao (Jr.) and Julius Jones (Jr.). Spencer Sanders (So.) will step into a full-time starting role at center.
DEFENSE
Miller and Hunter Barnes (Jr.) will headline Hamilton’s secondary as two returning starters. Green, Rice, Lindsey, John Lucas (Jr.) and Ke’Shon Payne (Jr.) will add some depth at defensive back.
Gosa, Stanick, Oliver Escobar (So.), Kody Hacker (Jr.) and Kameron Walker (Sr.) return as viable pieces at linebacker.
Cox, Julius Jones and Grady Harrison (Jr.) are three solidified starters on the defensive line.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Escobar will possibly handle placekicking duties this year, while Verner will punt. Miller, Jones and Green can all be return threats.
X-FACTOR
The Lions return a collection of speed and athleticism on both sides of the ball.
COACH SPEAK
"We’re proud of what we did last year, but this team is different because there’s a lot of turnover on both sides of the football. Our offense and defense are going to look different, but we still have that same work mentality, understanding and accountability that will help us succeed." – Wade Tackett
Deon Blanchard
HATLEY
At a Glance
Region: 1-2A
2022 record: 2-8, 0-4 (no playoffs)
Head coach: Seth Lee (2nd year)
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cayson Williams
RB/LB, Sr.
• Three-year starter who led the Tigers in rushing yards last year.
Banks Smith
OL/DL, Sr.
• Leader on the defensive and offensive lines, shifting from center to guard and nose guard to defensive end.
Logan Brown
QB/K, Jr.
• Will fully take on the quarterback role after splitting time there last season.
COACHING 'EM UP
The Tigers have an entirely new coaching staff with defensive coordinator Brett Freeman, Cody Brownlee, Caleb Nowell and Dylan Scruggs.
OFFENSE
Hatley plans to run a two- or three-running back set highlighted by last year’s leading rushers Cayson Williams (Sr.) and Braxton Harlow (So.). Ty McCollum (Jr.) could shift from receiver to fill in that third spot with his speed.
Logan Brown (Jr.), who split time between quarterback and receiver last year, will spend the majority of his time at quarterback after seeing more success there.
Tikiyu Buckingham (Jr.) and Cole Fisher (Jr.) will be a pair of steady targets at receiver, while Conner Nevins (Jr.) will also factor into the passing game at tight end.
Banks Smith (Sr.) plans to move over from center to guard on the offensive line, while Micah Green (Jr.) will take over his old spot. Tommy Johnson (Jr.) is a three-year starter on the offensive line at tackle.
DEFENSE
Smith will anchor the defensive line at defensive end, while Johnson and Jacob Haynes will slide in at nose guard to complete Hatley’s three-man front.
The linebacker duo of Williams and Harlow will provide the Tigers with quickness and agility. Jackson Jones (Jr.) will also step in at outside linebacker after playing safety last year.
Fisher and Buckingham will be the cornerbacks, while McCollum could step in at safety.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Brown will handle the kicking and punting once again this year. Williams, Evan George (Fr.) and Colton Brown (Fr.) are all likely threats on the return.
X-FACTOR
The Tigers return almost everyone after only graduating six starters from last season.
COACH SPEAKS
"We don’t feel like we’re outmatched by anybody on our schedule, and our guys have worked their tails off and are anxious to get rid of that old stigma and show people the new Hatley football." – Seth Lee
Deon Blanchard
HOLLY SPRINGS
At a Glance
Region: 2-3A
2022 record: 2-8, 1-3 (reached 1st round of 3A playoffs)
Head coach: Clifford Brown (2nd year)
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Deonte Jefferson
QB, Sr.
• Returning starter at quarterback.
Keonte Jefferson
WR/DB, Sr.
• Returning wide receiver.
Kentravian Kinkle
RB, Jr.
• State champion in track.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Clifford Brown heads into his second season of his second stint as the Hawks’ head coach. Holly Springs is coming off a 2-8 season in Year 1.
OFFENSE
Senior Deonte Jefferson returns as the Hawks’ starting quarterback. Alongside him at wide receiver will be his twin brother, Keonte. In addition to the two Jeffersons, senior wideout Jaylen Sims also returns.
Holly Springs will have an intriguing option at running back with junior speedster Kentravian Kinkle, who took home the Class 3A state title in track in the 200-meter event and finished second in the 400 last spring.
DEFENSE
Brown believes Holly Springs’ front seven will be very competitive this year. He has also had basketball players join the football team, giving the unit some athleticism. Junior Karrington Finley, whose size Brown estimated at 6-foot-3 and 300 pounds, will provide a valuable presence up front.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Senior Christian Griggs will likely handle special teams duties, but Brown said that he has some freshmen who could challenge him. Keonte Jefferson will return punts, and Kinkle will return kickoffs.
X-FACTOR
Brown noted that one of the reasons why the Hawks gave up so many points last year was that they failed to protect the ball. If Holly Springs can avoid turning the ball over, it can give itself a chance to be more competitive.
COACH SPEAK
“We’re going to shock some people this year. Given all our non-success, we’ll be hoping to take that non-success and the things that hurt us, we’re hoping we can turn things in our favor that’s good for us, like not turning the ball over, playing together, staying unified, don’t get too discouraged.” – Clifford Brown
Brendan Farrell
HOUSTON
At a Glance
Region: 3-4A
2022 record: 12-2, 5-0 (reached 4A North final)
Head coach: Baylor Dampeer (4th year)
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Doug Jones
LB, Sr.
• Recorded team-high 160 tackles.
Chris Parker
WR/LB, Sr.
• Had 713 yards, 6 TDs rushing and receiving; made 70 tackles, 3 INTs on defense.
Jalen Washington
RB, Sr.
• Rushed for 388 yards, 6 TDs in 3 games before tearing ACL.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Baylor Dampeer is 24-11 his first three years at Houston, and the 12 wins last season set a program record.
The coaching staff returns largely intact, with Case Taylor hired to coach defensive backs.
OFFENSE
After seeing his junior season cut short by an ACL injury in Week 3, RB Jalen Washington (Sr.) is reportedly back at full speed. The 2021 Daily Journal Offensive Player of the Year is a powerful package at 5-foot-8, 195 pounds.
Washington’s complement will be Chris Parker (Sr.), who is a weapon in both the running and passing games. Ja’marion Hamilton (Sr.) also returns at receiver.
Steele Brooks (Sr.) returns at quarterback. He had 12 touchdowns passing and 13 rushing last fall.
The offensive line returns two seniors in Case Booth (right guard) and Ole Miss commit William Echoles (left tackle).
DEFENSE
Echoles also anchors the defensive line, along with Sedrick Walker (Sr.). Echoles made 45 tackles and 6 sacks last season.
Houston’s 3-5 scheme will also benefit from experience at linebacker. Top tackler Doug Jones (Sr.) and Jakamaron Chandler (Jr.) will man the inside, while Parker and Jacobe Pratt (Jr.) are on the outside.
In the secondary, Jayden Knox (So.) is a promising cornerback, while Marquise Wofford (Jr.) is at free safety.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Joby King (Sr.) will be the kicker, but punter was up in the air entering preseason camp. Parker, Washington and Wofford will all work in the return game.
X-FACTOR
Booth, Echoles and tight end Devan Fredrick (Sr.) make for a solid core on the offensive front, but the Hilltoppers must be able to fill in around them.
COACH SPEAK
“Steele’s really heady, and he’s going to take care of the football. Really good game manager, in a positive way.” – Baylor Dampeer, on Brooks
Brad Locke
H.W. BYERS
At a Glance
Region: 2-1A
2022 record: 4-6, 1-6 (no playoffs)
Head coach: Lonnie Johnson (1st year)
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Corey Willis
QB, So.
• First-year starter has good size at 6-foot-1, 200 pounds.
Houston Harris
RB/DB, Sr.
• Moving from slot receiver to lead rushing attack.
Jabari Wright
WR/DB, Sr.
• Named first team all-state in 1A last year.
COACHING ‘EM UP
This is the first head coaching job for Lonnie Johnson, who has been an assistant at Greenville, Gentry, Byhalia and Rosa Fort. He takes over for Chris Daniels, who is now the head coach at Potts Camp.
Johnson’s assistant coaches are Marquez Saulsberry and Tommy White.
OFFENSE
Johnson’s plan is to spread the field and get the ball to his playmakers. Receiver Jabari Wright (Sr.), a first-team 1A all-state pick last year, will be option No. 1.
Corey Willis (So.) is stepping in at quarterback after the graduation of Michael James. He throws it well and could be a factor in the run game with his size. Houston Harris (Sr.) has been moved from slot receiver to tailback, and he’ll share carries with Terry Jackson (Sr.).
The offensive line was a work in progress entering camp, but Elijah Mason (Jr.) will be in the rotation.
DEFENSE
Whoever winds up on the O-line will have to play up front on defense, too.
Mason will be at linebacker in the 4-2-5 scheme. Harris, Jackson, Wright and Mardarian Euell (Sr.) will be in the defensive backfield.
Byers allowed 28.0 points per game last season, and that number needs to come down.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Willis will be the kicker, and Euell is expected to punt.
X-FACTOR
If the Lions can quickly solidify their offensive and defensive lines, they’ll have a real shot at winning the region.
COACH SPEAK
“We gonna have to play disciplined football. Can’t have a lot of turnovers, can’t have a lot of penalties. For the most part we’re gonna have to change some mindsets. Athletically i feel we have as much talent if not more talent as anybody in 1A.” – Lonnie Johnson
Brad Locke
ITAWAMBA AHS
At a Glance
Region: 1-4A
2022 record: 12-1, 5-0 (reached 3rd round of 4A playoffs)
Head coach: Clint Hoots (9th year)
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Isaiah Autry
LT, Sr.
• Oklahoma commit stands 6-foot-6, 290 pounds.
Cayden Prestage
WR/S, So.
• Had 13 catches for 174 yards, 2 TDs; made 43 tackles on defense.
Cooper Waddle
CB, Jr.
• Recorded 31 tackles, 6 INTs.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Three assistants were added to the staff this year: John Kight (offensive line), Rob McCoy (defensive backs) and T.J. Springer (running backs).
OFFENSE
It’ll be a tall task replacing All-Area first-teamers Zion Ashby, Ty Davis and Isaac Smith, but the Indians have no choice.
Taking over for Davis at quarterback is John Austin Wood (Jr.), who has the tools but not the game experience.
Smith left a gaping hole at running back, where several players will get work. Dru Ashby (Jr.) and Jabari Shumpert (Sr.) have both played meaningful minutes, and Xavier Walters is a very promising freshman.
Brayden Steele (Sr.), a two-year starter at receiver, will now play tight end and halfback. Cayden Prestage (So.) showed potential at receiver last season, but it’ll take a group effort to replace Zion Ashby’s production.
Left tackle Isaiah Autry (Sr.) and guard Deaton Prestage (Jr.) are the returning starters up front.
DEFENSE
The line play should be strong with Maxwell Agnew (Jr.), Colby Craig (Sr.), Evan Johnson (Jr.) and Carter Long (Sr.) all returning. That foursome combined for 79 tackles last season.
Itawamba’s top two tacklers are back at linebacker. Zackary Harris (Sr.) made 117 tackles, and Bryson Walters (Jr.) notched 132. Shumpert, Jack Davis (So.) and Colton Lewis (So.) will also be in that mix.
The secondary is where Zion Ashby and Smith wreaked a lot of havoc, but so did cornerback Cooper Waddle (Jr.). Cayden Prestage returns at safety along with Keshun Wilson (So.). Dyquez Gibson (Jr.) will play the other corner.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Reagan Simmons (Sr.) will be the kicker and should handle most of the punting duties.
X-FACTOR
The Indians have a lot of unproven talent and will need to use a brutal non-region slate to its advantage.
COACH SPEAK
“Our senior class last year was phenomenal. … You don’t replace them, you just learn from them. Our guys are up to task.” – Clint Hoots
Brad Locke
KOSSUTH
At a Glance
Region: 1-3A
2022 record: 10-3, 4-0 (reached 3rd round of 3A playoffs)
Head coach: Brian Kelly (13th season)
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Brady Kelly
RB/OLB, Sr.
• Had 262 carries for 1,653 yards, 16 TDs over last two seasons.
Reid Coward
WR/DB, Sr.
• Had 28 receptions for 386 yards, 5 TDs; made 4 INTs on defense.
Bryant Pittman
MLB/FB, Jr.
• Notched 98 tackles on defense; gained 465 yards, 3 TDs rushing.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Brian Kelly heads into his 13th year with the Aggies, who are coming off consecutive 10-win seasons. Kelly is 92-53 as Kossuth’s head coach.
OFFENSE
Kossuth will have a new quarterback this season following the graduation of Jack Johnson. Hank Eaton (Sr.), an Auburn baseball commit, will be moving from wide receiver to quarterback, opening up a new hole at receiver. Reid Coward (Sr.) will be Eaton’s go-to wideout.
There will still be several familiar faces, however, as Kossuth returns seven starters. Senior Brady Kelly, Brian Kelly’s son, will feature at running back after rushing for more than 1,600 yards over the last two seasons. Brawny sophomore Gunnar Goodwin, who started as a freshman, will help open up holes for the ground game.
DEFENSE
Kossuth is returning seven starters on defense. Goodwin and juniors Russ Gay and Brady Bobo will be giving the Aggies a push up front. Brady Kelly and Bryant Pittman (Jr.) will solidify the defense at linebacker.
In addition to having to replace Johnson at quarterback, Kossuth will have to replace him in the secondary. While the Aggies are still returning most of their secondary, Kelly said they’re moving some players around.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Brody Hajek (Sr.) will kick for the Aggies, while Eaton will punt. Kelly will return kickoffs, and Coward will likely return punts.
X-FACTOR
Kossuth returns plenty of talent and experience from last year’s team, and that could be enough for another deep playoff run.
COACH SPEAK
“Having 22 seniors back, having seven on offense, seven on defense returning, you’ve got a lot of older guys playing. Coming off back-to-back 10-3 seasons, third round both years, these guys know how to get there, they’ve been there before.” – Brian Kelly
Brendan Farrell
LAFAYETTE
At a Glance
Region: 1-5A
2022 record: 7-5, 6-1 (reached 1st round of playoffs)
Coach: Anthony Hart (1st year)
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Ryan Casey
NG, Jr.
• Was starting offensive lineman last season.
Makyi Reed-Jones
WR, Sr.
• Led team with 62 catches for 827 yards, 8 TDs.
Martrell Wilbourn
LB, Sr.
• Made 57 tackles, 6 TFL, 2 INTs.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Anthony Hart begins his second stint at Lafayette. He previously led the Commodores for seven seasons (2005-11), going 80-16 and winning two state championships.
New assistant coaches are Donovan Baucum (defensive line) and Jay Jones (defensive coordinator).
OFFENSE
Tanner Harris (So.) and Nick Thompson (Jr.) are competing for the starting quarterback job. Thompson saw action in two games last season.
The running back position was wide open entering camp. Lawson Fortner (So.), Jerimyah Smith (So.) and Jarell Wright (Jr.) will all get carries.
Makyi Reed-Jones (Sr.) and Dee Gipson (Sr.) return to lead a strong receivers group. Those two combined for 1,372 yards and 13 touchdowns last fall. Campbell Atkinson (Sr.) and Charvon Bell (Jr.) are also in the mix.
Right tackle Jalvin Woodard (Sr.) is the lone returning starter up front.
DEFENSE
No starters return on the line, but Tim Booker (Sr.), Chap Liles (Sr.) and Kendez Williams (Sr.) all have game experience. Junior Ryan Casey (6-foot-3, 290 pounds) has been moved from the offensive line to play nose guard.
Martrell Wilbourn (Sr.), the team’s top returning tackler, will anchor the linebackers. He’s joined by returning starter Jorian Shaw (Sr.) and former defensive lineman Davion Bell (Sr.).
A deep secondary includes safeties J’Meire Jones (Sr.) and Emmanuel Wadlington (Sr.). Jamari Moore (Jr.) and Devin Tanner (Sr.) are the cornerbacks.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Tristen Bryant (So.) and Casey Ferguson (Sr.) will split kicking duties, and Davion Bell is expected to handle punts. Several players will get a shot to work in the return game, including Gipson, Reed-Jones and Wadlington.
X-FACTOR
Hart is hoping to solidify the quarterback and running back positions in time for region play.
COACH SPEAK
“We’ve got good speed there. They all run to the ball well.” – Anthony Hart, on the secondary
Brad Locke
MANTACHIE
At a Glance
Region: 1-3A
2022 record: 7-4, 2-2 (reached 1st round of 3A playoffs)
Head coach: Ken Adams (4th year)
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Nate Kelley
OT, Sr.
• One of the area’s top tackles.
Levi Ellis
RB/LB, So.
• Rushed for 153 yards, 2 TDs.
Kyle West
RB/LB, Jr.
• Made 19 tackles last year and will see carries in the backfield on offense.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Ahead of his fourth year at the helm of the program, head coach Ken Adams has Mantachie on an upward trajectory. The Mustangs have improved in the win-loss column every year since a winless 2018, culminating with last year’s 7-4 season.
OFFENSE
Mantachie has a two-man quarterback competition between junior Caleb Jones and sophomore Hudson Trulove, but Adams said that both were probably going to play. Sophomore Levi Ellis and junior Kyle West will be Mantachie’s tailbacks, with sophomore Garrett Hopkins and junior Logan Hester at fullback.
The Mustangs are only returning one offensive lineman in senior Nate Kelley, but he is one of the top offensive linemen in the area.
DEFENSE
On the defensive front, the Mustangs will be rotating their offensive linemen. Ellis and West will also play outside linebacker, and Trulove will be playing at safety. Junior Chanton Spigner and sophomore Willis Hopkins will feature at middle linebacker.
Mantachie will have several players playing on both sides of the ball, so the coaches have emphasized being in shape and developing depth.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Mantachie has what Adams called "an open race on special teams," although Bryson Ford (Sr.) does have some experience from last year.
X-FACTOR
The Mustangs had several key seniors from last year graduate, so their season will depend on whether the team’s younger players will step up and if they can develop some key depth.
COACH SPEAK
"It’s just how much we grow in the season. How do we practice? Are our practices better? Do we get better each day? I think we’re a young team, that’s what you’ve got to look for. I look forward to that." – Ken Adams
Brendan Farrell
MOOREVILLE
At a Glance
Region: 4-3A
2022 record: 0-10, 0-5 (no playoffs)
Head coach: Jimmy Young (7th year)
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Brooks Vanlandingham
ILB/DE, Jr.
• Made 82 tackles.
Brody Thompson
QB, Jr.
• Completed 52.7% of his passes for 1,732 yards.
Grey Cruse
WR, Jr.
• Caught 46 passes for 498 yards.
COACHING 'EM UP
Jimmy Young returns for another season with a 16-47 overall record. Mooreville has won just six games in the last three years combined.
OFFENSE
Junior Brody Thompson returns for the Troopers at quarterback. Thompson completed 183 of his 347 passes for 1,732 yards last season. He’ll be joined by a trio of returning junior receivers in Grey Cruse, Parker Harris and Micah Edwards. Mooreville will also move Tull Cannon (Sr.) to the slot.
Mooreville has also brought in a couple of multi-sport athletes in seniors Mason Gillentine and David Upchurch, adding some more athleticism to the offense. Mooreville also returns three starters on the offensive line from last year.
The Troopers will be looking to improve significantly this year after scoring just 88 points all of last season.
DEFENSE
Brooks Vanlandingham (Jr.) returns to the Troopers at inside linebacker and defensive end after leading the team in tackles last season. Crimson Rock (Sr.) will lead the defensive line.
Will Carnathan (Jr.) and Koen Gregory (Sr.) are both returning starters from last year’s team at cornerback. Sophomore J.I. Lindsey slots in at safety. The Troopers gave up nearly 40 points per game last year, so they’re hoping for a better season on that end.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Brantley Ward (Jr.) and Cooper Goff (So.) are both options at kicker. Upchurch and Carnathan will handle returns.
X-FACTOR
A few returning pieces on offense along with some intriguing new faces could spark an offense that struggled last season.
COACH SPEAK
“We were young last year. People ask me all the time what’s the biggest difference going into this year, and we did go back to 3A… but the reality is I’ve got kids who are (old enough to be) driving to practice again. That’s a big deal.” – Jimmy Young
Brendan Farrell
MYRTLE
At a Glance
Region: 2-1A
2022 record: 2-7, 0-5 (no playoffs)
Head coach: Luke Conlee (1st year)
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Jase Gibson
QB/DB, Fr.
• Started 4 games last season.
Tanner Fryar
WR/SS, Sr.
• Sure-handed receiver who plays both ways.
Mitchell Rutherford
DT/DE, Jr.
• Smart, athletic defensive lineman with size; starter since he was a freshman
COACHING ‘EM UP
Luke Conlee takes over as Myrtle’s head coach following the departure of Josh Curbow. The young Conlee inherits a program that has won just one game in region play over the last two years, but the Hawks are dropping down to Class 1A after previously playing at 2A.
OFFENSE
Myrtle will be looking to run the ball often this year along with a strong dose of play action. That starts with seniors Joe Kizer and Kelston Boyd. Conlee said they are tough, hardworking kids who you’d want playing running back.
Jase Gibson (Fr.) will be this year’s signal caller for the Hawks. Despite only being so young, Gibson actually has some experience as a starter, having started four games for the Hawks last season.
Gibson’s go-to guy will likely be senior Tanner Fryar, of whom Conlee was very complimentary. Myrtle’s offensive line will have plenty of experience as well.
DEFENSE
Myrtle’s secondary will feature plenty of two-way players in Fryar, Gibson and Kizer, with Starlyn Young (So.) also playing on the back end.
Conlee believes junior Mitchell Rutherford will be his best defensive lineman. Sophomore Jacob McDonald will also add plenty of physicality and size. Junior Connor Blevins is another top defensive player for Myrtle at linebacker.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Fryar will punt for the Hawks. Conlee estimated that he can punt it 40 to 50 yards, allowing Myrtle to flip the field more easily.
X FACTOR
Myrtle has plenty of younger players who already have playing experience, which can give the Hawks an edge this year and further down the line.
COACH SPEAK
“My biggest goal taking over this program being a 25-year-old head coach is to get our culture right and get our team chemistry down and getting these kids believing we can win.” – Luke Conlee
Brendan Farrell
NETTLETON
At a Glance
Region: 4-3A
2022 record: 6-5, 1-3 (reached 1st round of 3A playoffs)
Head coach: John Keith (4th season)
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Anterion Venson
WR/DB, Sr.
• Made 51 catches for 826 yards with 6 TDs; had 18 tackles and 1 INT on defense.
Jackson Sullivan
OL/DL, Sr.
• Returning leader and starter on the offensive line.
Kylin Gillard
WR/DB, Sr.
• Expected to play an increased role on both sides of the ball.
COACHING ‘EM UP
John Keith returns the same staff from last season.
OFFENSE
After an impressive freshman year at quarterback, Braylen Williams (So.) plans to lead the Tigers’ offense once again this season.
Anterion Venson (Sr.) returns as one of the primary targets on offense at receiver, while Gavin Pargo (So.), Tahj McBride (Jr.) and newcomer Collin Bowen (Jr.) will also be reliable targets. Nick Owens (Jr.) and Jordan Fields (Sr.) could factor into the passing game at tight end.
Brayden Hooks (So.) will take over the running back duties after spending most of his time as a slot receiver last year.
The Tigers possess a solid group of returning offensive linemen with Donovan Hawkins (So.), Jackson Sullivan (Sr.), Bryce Vaughn (Jr.), Max Smith (Jr.) and Montrell Daniel (Sr.).
DEFENSE
Fields and Owens will provide Nettleton’s defensive front with experience, while Kelon Betts (Sr.), Smith and Hawkins could also be options on the defensive line.
Silas Tatum (Sr.) will lead Nettleton’s linebacker corps, with Travis Sullivan (So.) and Sam Riley (Jr.) adding some strength there.
In the secondary, Jaiden Dilworth (Jr.), Tyler Patterson (Jr.) and M’kilynn Barr (Fr.) will bring versatility and speed at the safety spots. Dre Long (Sr.), Kylin Gillard (Sr.) and Mike Ashby (Jr.) will man the cornerback positions.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Williams could be a potential candidate at punter, while Luke Seymore (Jr.) or Paxton Hall (Fr.) are placekicker options. Venson, Pargo, McBride and Dilworth are a few skill guys in the return game.
X-FACTOR
Nettleton houses a ton of explosive skill players at different positions on both sides of the ball.
COACH SPEAK
"We made it to the second round my first year, and we haven’t made it past the first round since then. We’re to the point where I want them to understand that winning seasons are no longer the goal anymore, it should be the standard. Just getting to the playoffs isn’t good enough – we want more." – John Keith
Deon Blanchard
NEW ALBANY
At a Glance
Region: 2-4A
2022 record: 7-4, 3-2 (reached 1st round of 4A playoffs)
Head coach: Cody Stubblefield (6th year)
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Braden Shettles
QB, So.
• Second-year starter, completed 60% of his passes for 1,864 yards, 13 TDs.
Jayden Hicks
DE, Jr.
• Had 39 total tackles, 25 solo tackles and 11 TFL.
Ke’Lan Simpson
RB, Sr.
• Had 87 carries for 533 yards, 10 TDs.
COACHING ‘EM UP
The Bulldogs will have four new coaches. Kendall Murphy goes from linebacker coach to defensive coordinator. Ryan Summers will coach linebackers and the middle school team. Rico McDonald will coach wide receivers. Josh Curbow takes over as running backs coach.
OFFENSE
New Albany is looking for big improvements out of second-year starting quarterback Braden Shettles (So.). Ke’Lan Simpson (Sr.) and Zyon Robinson (Jr.) will share time at running back.
Kaleb Shumpert (Sr.) brings length and speed to the wide receiver room while Kaleum Shaw (Sr.) brings elusiveness. Jeb Bolen (Jr.) and Dedric Robinson (Jr.) will also see time on the perimeter.
DEFENSE
The Bulldogs hope the defensive line can win them a lot of games. Prominent names up front include defensive end Jayden Hicks (Jr.) along with sophomores Jackson Howard and Emanuel Tucker.
Experienced linebackers come into the fold with Jack Keener (Sr.) and Drew Hobson (Sr.) on the inside. Manning the outside will be Zyon Robinson and Shumpert.
SPECIAL TEAMS
New Albany returns kicker Grayson Alexander (Fr.), who started for the Bulldogs as an eighth grader a year ago. Punting duties will be split up between him, Shettles and Kamari Johnson (So.).
X-FACTOR
Winning the line of scrimmage will be critical for New Albany’s success on both sides of the ball. Defensively, the experienced inside linebackers could serve as leaders for the young, and potentially impactful, defensive linemen. Offensively, the line’s ability to gel with one another will go a long way in setting the tone for the running and passing games.
COACH SPEAK
“I think our quarterback is going to be a huge asset for us, just getting him the right play. Any time you’ve got a guy that makes good decisions, those are huge things.” – Cody Stubblefield on Shettles
James Murphy
NORTH PONTOTOC
At a Glance
Region: 1-5A
2022 record: 3-7, 1-4 (no playoffs)
Head coach: Andy Crotwell (7th year)
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Tyler Pickens
WR, Sr.
• Caught 14 passes for 193 yards, 2 TDs in 4 games.
Drew Winfun
QB, So.
• Will convert from running back to quarterback.
Dre Villareal
LB, Jr.
• Had 36 solo tackles, 54 total tackles.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Ben Ashley joins North Pontotoc to coach the secondary after being the defensive coordinator at Lafayette. Marcus Green comes from Oxford to coach the wide receivers.
OFFENSE
North Pontotoc’s starting quarterback will be its top running back from a year ago. Drew Winfun (So.) has been adjusting to his new spot this offseason and has the traits to succeed. The running back room will go by committee and vary based on opponents.
Tyler Pickens (Sr.) returns after missing the last seven games of 2022 with a quad injury. Khylun Jones (So.) expects to be featured heavily. Three of five offensive linemen return from last year.
DEFENSE
As a team, the Vikings look to transition from a 3-4 to a 4-3 setup.
Dre Villareal (Jr.) was fourth on the Vikings in tackles and moves from inside linebacker to middle linebacker. North Pontotoc will play a lot of defensive linemen in order to keep them fresh.
Pickens will start at cornerback.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Clayton Redd (Sr.) retains his duties as punter. The team is currently trying to find a placekicker and a long snapper.
X-FACTOR
Offensively, North Pontotoc feels it has the athletes at skill positions to move the ball consistently, but it will need to take care of the ball. Defensively, the Vikings will need to focus on tackling.
COACH SPEAK
“We play against some talented folks that can really run, but we’ve got to make them snap it again. We can't give up big plays. We need to get people on the ground and make people keep snapping the ball.” – Andy Crotwell, on North Pontotoc’s defense.
James Murphy
OKOLONA
At a Glance
Region: 4-1A
2022 Record: 5-7 (reached 1st round of 1A playoffs)
Head coach: Anthony Watt (2nd year)
PLAYERS TO WATCH
James “Solo” Buchanan
RB, Sr.
• Scored 6 TDs.
Silas Jones
DT, Jr.
• Scored 8 TDs as short-yardage fullback.
Fred Randle
WR, Sr.
• Served as backup QB last season.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Head coach Anthony Watt is trying to lead Okolona to its first winning season since 2018.
Ryan Isbell joins the staff to help with the offense and running backs. Jarvis Brumby returns and will again help with the defense and defensive linemen.
OFFENSE
The Chieftains won’t deviate too much from last season, running downhill with running back James “Solo” Buchanan (Sr.) and Korbin ”KJ” Pickens (Jr.). One senior they will run behind is left guard Javhore Smith. Six-foot junior Silas Jones will be at fullback.
When Okolona does spread the field, options are plentiful. Seniors Fred Randle and Trey James will serve as slot receivers. Javaris Head (Sr.) will play receiver and tight end.
DEFENSE
Like all smaller schools, one goal will be making sure two-way players have the stamina they need. The Chieftains return a solid linebacking corps with Pickens and Buchanan bringing back experience.
Younger guys will roam the secondary, including freshman JaMorrian Gladney at safety. KeDarrius Kimble will anchor a defensive end spot as a senior. Seniors Caleb Guido, Christian Griffin and James will lead the way in the defensive backfield.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Jones and J’von Gates (Jr.) will share kicking and punting duties, as they did last season. In the return game, look for James and Randle.
X-FACTOR
Okolona’s ability to beat opponents into submission with sustained offensive drives will determine what type of season the Chieftains have. Buchanan’s ability to churn yards is key to that effort.
COACH SPEAK
“We want to make opponents feel like they’ve been in a fight.” – Anthony Watt, on what he hopes it feels like to play his Chieftains
Brandon Speck
OXFORD
At a Glance
Region: 1-7A
2022 record: 5-5, 3-4 (no playoffs)
Coach: Chris Cutcliffe (8th year)
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Malik Bell
NT, Sr.
• Made 26 tackles, 4.5 TFL, 3.5 sacks.
Jack Harper
TE, Sr.
• Made 23 catches for 251 yards, 6 TDs.
Ken Herron
CB, Sr.
• Made 39 tackles, 2 INTs.
COACHING ‘EM UP
The lone change to Chris Cutcliffe’s staff is the addition of Demarcus Helm as outside linebackers coach. He’s a 2009 Oxford graduate.
OFFENSE
There’s a little sibling rivalry in the quarterback room, as brothers Mitchell (So.) and Peter Grandjean (Sr.) are in competition for the starting job. Mitchell started one game last season, completing 16 of 23 passes for 141 yards and a touchdown in a 24-22 win over Clinton.
Several players will figure into the running back rotation, including Jay Brown (Sr.), Jarvis Oliver (Jr.) and Jamarion Pegues (So.).
Dane Harmon (Sr.) is Oxford’s top returning receiver; he had 27 catches for 404 yards and four TDs. Xavier Lewis (Sr.) and tight end Jack Harper (Sr.) also return, and Levi Blount (Jr.) is expected have an important role.
Guards Nelson Barr (Jr.) and Carter Kirk (Jr.) are returning starters on the line.
DEFENSE
The defensive front is loaded with experience. Malik Bell (Sr.) returns at nose tackle, while Montaine Bonner (Sr.), London Love (Sr.) and Jabari White (Sr.) are all in the defensive end rotation.
B.J. Mix (Jr.) has experience at outside linebacker. Kylan Mathis (Sr.) and Jabari Turner (Sr.) will play on the inside.
Cornerback Ken Herron (Sr.) leads the secondary. Kamar Houston (Jr.) and converted wide receiver Cam Williams (Sr.) are the safeties.
SPECIAL TEAMS
William Wilkinson (Sr.) will once again kick and punt. He made 3 of 4 field goals last season with a long of 40 yards.
Blunt and Lewis will lead the return game.
X-FACTOR
Oxford could potentially start two freshmen – Sean Doyle and Ford Wade – at the offensive tackle positions. They’ll need to grow up in a hurry.
COACH SPEAK
“At the end of the day, in 7A it’s about who’s playing really well when you hit the playoffs. It could be a 4 seed, it could be a 1 seed.” – Chris Cutcliffe
Brad Locke
PONTOTOC
At a Glance
Region: 1-5A
2022 record: 4-7, 2-3 (reached 1st round of 4A playoffs)
Head coach: Jeff Carter (9th year)
PLAYERS TO WATCH
JaKylen Judon
RB/LB, Sr.
• Had 509 all-purpose yards and 2 rushing TDs; made 54 tackles, 4 TFL.
Anndru Berry
RB/DE, Sr.
• Had 27 carries for 88 yards and 2 TDs; made 15 tackles, 2 sacks.
Javier Cole
WR/DB, Jr.
• Caught 26 passes for 367 yards, 2 TDs.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Jeff Carter has led Pontotoc to the playoffs in each of the past seven seasons. Carter holds a 68-32 record as the head coach of the Warriors, including a 10-7 record in the playoffs. He led Pontotoc to the state semifinals in 2016, plus the third round in 2018 and 2020.
OFFENSE
JaKylen Judon (Sr.) brings the most experience to an offense that has a lot of new faces. He’ll be the bell cow at running back with Jaden Bradley (Jr.) behind him.
Kylen Simmons (Jr.) and Colton Farley (Sr.) lead the receivers. As it stands now, Miller Finn (So.) and Courtland Pass (Fr.) are competing for the starting quarterback job.
DEFENSE
Anndru Berry (Sr.) and Jayden Dixon (Sr.) will be the Warriors’ defensive ends. Judon was third on the team in tackles last year and figures to have a bigger role with the top two tacklers having graduated.
Starting defensive backs include Javier Cole (Sr.), Bradley and Simmons.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Pontotoc brings back an all-division and all-state kicker in Eddie Nolasco (Sr.). He made 7 of 9 field goals and was a perfect 15-for-15 on extra points last year. Luke Hammer (Sr.) will handle punting duties, and Farley will long snap.
X-FACTOR
After spending the last 20 seasons in Class 4A, the Warriors make the jump this season to 5A.
This makes depth a concern and drives home the importance of staying healthy.
COACH SPEAK
“The practice and the reps and everything is good right now. They’re all getting better. They’re going to need some success in their scrimmage, and then we need to have a good show against Amory for confidence.” – Jeff Carter
James Murphy
POTTS CAMP
At a Glance
Region: 3-1A
2022 record: 4-6, 1-4 (no playoffs)
Head coach: Chris Daniels (1st year)
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Nemo Bell
RB/DE, Sr.
• Rushed for 167 yards, 1 TD; had 27 TFL, 5.5 sacks.
Zy Hamer
WR/SS, Sr.
• Caught 16 passes for 313 yards.
Drew Hogan
QB/DB, Sr.
• Starting QB; hauled in 3 INTs on defense.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Chris Daniels takes over at Potts Camp after previous head coach Richard Russo left to be the defensive coordinator at Water Valley. Daniels arrives after coaching at H.W. Byers for 10 seasons, where he finished 36-67-1.
OFFENSE
Daniels is looking to install a no-huddle, spread offense. Senior Drew Hogan will take over at quarterback after playing wide receiver previously.
Hogan will have a few weapons to rely on, like senior wide receiver Zy Hamer and senior Nemo Bell in the backfield. Potts Camp will also turn to senior Brayden Clifton to make plays for them.
Daniels said that Potts Camp will rely heavily on its offensive linemen, including senior Kendric Isom and junior Drake Johnson.
DEFENSE
Daniels is hoping for his offensive and defensive lines to not have to play both ways, especially during the hottest days of the season early on. Senior Braxton Clifton will play a big role on the defensive line, and Daniels is hoping for about 10 sacks for senior Mattox Work coming off the edge.
Hamer and Hogan will man the secondary for the Cardinals.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Competition at kicker and punter is still under way. Hamer will be handling returns.
X-FACTOR
Daniels noted that staying healthy will be a big key for the Cardinals. If Potts Camp can stay healthy, fewer players will have to play both ways, keeping them fresher.
COACH SPEAK
“This will be a big year for us because we have 19 seniors. We’ll be depending on all of our seniors to come through for us because 19 seniors at a 1A school, that’s a lot. Nineteen seniors at the new 7A classification is a lot, so we’re going to depend heavily on our seniors between practice and games.” – Chris Daniels
Brendan Farrell
RIPLEY
At a Glance
Region: 1-4A
2022 record: 10-2, 4-1 (reached 2nd round of 4A playoffs)
Head coach: Perry Liles (4th year)
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Michael Turner
WR/DB, Sr.
• Totaled 10 INTs, including 2 pick-sixes, and 8 pass break-ups from his safety position; added 317 yards, 5 TDs receiving.
C.J. Martin
WR/QB/CB, Sr.
• Collected 745 all-purpose yards and 5 TDs; had 30 tackles, 3 INTs, 8 pass break-ups on defense.
Charlie Coombs
DL, Sr.
• Notched 51 tackles, including 5 TFL, to go with team-high 12 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries.
COACHING 'EM UP
T.J. Seago, the former Mantachie head coach (2014-2019), will serve as the offensive coordinator following a one-year hiatus at Itawamba AHS. He spent Perry Liles' first two seasons at Ripley as the quarterback coach.
OFFENSE
The Tigers return 10 of 11 on offense and are set to replace that loss with Case Fowler (Sr.) at center.
Ty Long (Sr.), a three-year starter at quarterback, had season-ending shoulder surgery in the summer, and the Tigers have had to quickly pivot to backup Jack Reid (Jr.)
He'll have speed in the backfield with him in Keegan Strong (Sr.).
The Tigers average about 282 pounds along the offensive line, with the only seniors being Fowler and guard Ethan Crook.
DEFENSE
The Tigers gave up just 11.3 points per game last season and return nine starters on this side of the ball.
Two of the three losses came at linebacker, where Cooper Davis (Sr.) will take over at middle linebacker after making 46 tackles and 10 sacks at defensive end a year ago. Jaylen Brooks (Jr.) returns as the lone starter from a year ago.
With Davis' move to linebacker, Charlie Coombs (Sr.) slides from tackle to end and will be replaced by Carmello Thomas (Jr.) inside. Charles Christmas anchors the run defense at 340 pounds, and Anthony Bell (Sr.) returns on the outside.
The Tigers' racked up 21 interceptions. Michael Turner (Sr.), C.J. Martin (Sr.) and Jaki Holmes (Sr.) combined for 15 of those.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Freddie Lopez (Sr.) is considered one of the area's top kickers. He was 46 of 46 on extra points and 5 of 9 on field goal attempts.
X-FACTOR
Reid will be tasked in trying to match Long's production.
COACH SPEAK
“We're very confident in Jack. He'll be a different quarterback, but I think he'll be very efficient make the right decisions.” – Perry Liles
Dillon Barnes
SALTILLO
At a Glance
Region: 1-6A
2022 record: 3-8, 2-5 (no playoffs)
Head coach: Ryan Finch (2nd year)
PLAYERS TO WATCH
J.T. Beasley
WR, Sr.
• Made 29 catches for 424 yards and 5 TDs.
Connor Scroggins
LB, Sr.
• Recorded 61 total tackles and 12 TFL.
Coby Owens
RB, Sr.
• Rushed for 332 yards and 8 TDs on 71 carries.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Ryan Finch hopes to lead Saltillo to its first winning season since 2014 and its first playoff appearance since 2013.
OFFENSE
Saltillo brings back a lot of production from a year ago. The Tigers will use two quarterbacks this year, giving reps to both C.J. Beasley (Jr.) and Tice Timmons (Sr). Coby Owens (Sr.) is the best returning running back and will be used as a receiver from time to time.
J.T. Beasley (Sr.) was the team’s top receiver a year ago, but an ACL tear during basketball season has his status for the beginning of the year in question. He’ll be complemented by Maurjay White (Jr.) and Lekih Freeman (Sr.).
DEFENSE
Saltillo brings back a strong group of linebackers, including top tackler Connor Scroggins (Sr.). He’ll play MLB, with Jackson Justice (Jr.) and Owens on the outside. Freeman and White will headline the cornerbacks along with J.R. Johnson (Jr.).
Ryan Scott (Sr.) and Curtis Gillam (Sr.) will each play a big role on the defensive line.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Peyton Weems (Jr.) will handle extra points and punts as he did a year ago. The Tigers are hoping Weston Kingsley (Sr.) can take over kickoffs and field goals. Beasley will return punts and kicks if healthy. If not, Freeman will handle that role until Beasley comes back.
X-FACTOR
In order for Saltillo to take a step forward, the Tigers will need to take care of their individual responsibilities and execute.
COACH SPEAK
“We’ve really been preaching do your job, know your role, execute. If everybody does their job, their responsibility, then the winning will take care of itself. “ – Ryan Finch
James Murphy
SHANNON
At a Glance
Region: 1-4A
2022 record: 6-5, 3-2 (reached 1st round of playoffs)
Head coach: Ken Topps (1st year)
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Kegan Ruff
RB, Jr.
• Rushed for 1,232 yards, 10 TDs on 167 carries.
Michael Chalmers
SS/WR, Sr.
• Recorded 67 tackles, 1 INT.
Jastein Connor
LB/RB, Sr.
• Made 44 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 sack, 1 INT.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Ken Topps takes over as head coach after Darryl Carter, who held the position from 2012 to 2022, left to coach at Heidelberg. Topps was once a star quarterback at Shannon as well.
OFFENSE
Trey Spurgon (Jr.) is slated to play under center this year for Shannon. Spurgon did a little bit of everything for Shannon last season, throwing for 328 yards while rushing for 244 and snagging a pair of interceptions on defense.
Junior Kegan Ruff was a standout for Shannon’s offense last season. Ruff had over 1,200 yards on the ground and 10 touchdowns as a sophomore. With three returning starters on the offensive line, Shannon should find plenty of success running the ball against opposing defenses.
Shannon also returns Omarion Wilson (Jr.) at wide receiver. Shannon didn’t throw the ball much last year, but it should have some weapons on offense.
DEFENSE
Topps said that his defense needs some more depth but that his starters were looking pretty good. Seniors Michael Chalmers and Ceddy Birks will give the Red Raiders a veteran presence at safety, and Spurgon will see time in the secondary as well.
Seniors Jastein Connor and Tristen Jones will solidify the Shannon defense at linebacker.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Gabe Campbell (Sr.) will feature at both punter and kicker, while Shannon will turn to several players for returns.
X-FACTOR
Shannon’s ground attack could put enough points on the board to outpace opposing offenses.
COACH SPEAK
“The key to this first year is just getting these guys to compete at a higher level, allowing them to realize the potential they have and continue to fight through not just the first quarter, but all the way through the last one of the fourth quarter.” – Ken Topps
Brendan Farrell
SMITHVILLE
At a Glance
Region: 4-1A
2022 record: 4-8, 3-4 (reached 1st round of 1A playoffs)
Head coach: Chad Collums (4th season)
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Barker O’Brian
WR/CB, Sr.
• Led all receivers last year with 465 yards on 21 catches and 6 TDs; had 5 INTs.
Chandler Brunetti
QB, Sr.
• Completed 40% of his passes for 1,031 yards, 14 TDs; rushed for 537 yards, 7 TDs.
Braden Sanders
ILB/RB/K, SR.
• Made 82 tackles; had 307 rushing yards.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Chad Collums added two new coaches to his staff: Ryan Blackwell from Nanih Waiya and Paxton Cantrell from Hatley.
OFFENSE
Chandler Brunetti (Sr.) will handle the starting quarterback responsibilities for the second straight year.
The Seminoles have multiple options at running back with Conner Dabbs (Sr.), Braden Sanders (Sr.), Carson Spann (Jr.), Lane O’Brian (Sr.) and Daniel Dobbs (Sr.).
Barker O’Brian (Sr.) will return to his spot as a slot receiver along with Lane O’Brian and Hiett Hamilton (So.), while Dean and Noah Bennett (Sr.) will be out wide. Ben Frederick (Sr.) and Will Cowley (Sr.) will shift over to a hybrid wingback position.
Noah Davidson (Jr.) and Aubrey Cox (Sr.) are two reliable options at tight end.
Jonathan Estes (Sr.), Brody Tucker (Jr.), Wes Wiggins (So.), Chase Tipton (Jr.) and Jeremiah Brooks (Sr.) are all returning pieces to the offensive line.
DEFENSE
Frederick, who was named the defensive MVP last year in 1-1A, will lead Smithville’s linebacker corps.
Estes and Tucker plan to bring the same level of speed and physicality as the two defensive ends. Smithville will have multiple options at nose guard with Brooks, Wiggins, Chase Tipton and Michael Davis (Jr.).
Dobbs and Ethan Tipton (Sr.) will man the strong safety positions, while Parker Dean (So.) will play free safety. Barker O’Brian, Hamilton and Hayden Long (So.) return to the corner spots.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Smithville returns Sanders and Brooks as their kicker and punter. Barker O’Brian and Dobbs will be on the returns.
X-FACTOR
The Noles return everyone, including 15 seniors who all played considerable minutes last season.
COACH SPEAK
"I didn’t realize that we had this many seniors until I counted them up while making the roster. A lot of them really benefited from having to step into leadership roles as juniors, and they’ve taken it upon themselves to teach the younger guys. That’ll be huge for the future." – Chad Collums
Deon Blanchard
SOUTH PONTOTOC
At a Glance
Region: 1-5A
2022 record: 2-8, 0-5 (no playoffs)
Head coach: Rod Cook (5th year)
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Jackson Harmon
QB, Jr.
• Completed 60% of his passes for 816 yards, 4 TDs; had 44 carries for 224 yards, 5 TDs.
Obryan Ivy
DB/WR, Jr.
• Had 200 all-purpose yards and 5 total TDs; made 55 tackles.
Daltin Kelly
RB/CB, Jr.
• Had 38 carries for 186 yards, 1 TD; caught 12 passes for 71 yards.
COACHING EM UP
Tyler Hendricks comes from Amory to be the new defensive coordinator. He’ll be looking to improve a unit that allowed 34.9 points per game last season.
OFFENSE
Jackson Harmon (Jr.) will return to lead the Cougars’ gun-T offense. Obryan Ivy (Jr.) will see time at running back and wide receiver, as will Daltin Kelly (Jr.).
Will Angle (Sr.) will factor in as a tight end while Gabe Ruth (Sr.) will play z-back. Colton Henderson (Sr.) leads a relatively young group of offensive linemen, many of whom will play both sides of the ball.
DEFENSE
The Cougars will move from a 3-3 stack base to a 4-2 base, mixing in five-man sets as well.
Ivy led the group in tackles a year ago as a defensive back. Shontavis McGregory (Jr.) and Braighlen Thompson (So.) will play big roles in the secondary as well.
Tristin Bone (Sr.) and Kelly will be featured linebackers along with Mark Murillo (Jr.) and Caden Neff (Jr.). Henderson, as on offense, will lead the defensive line.
SPECIAL TEAMS
South Pontotoc will bring back a kicker in Noah Fleming (Sr.), who’s started for the Cougars every year since he was in eighth grade.
X-FACTOR
Head coach Rod Cook has liked what he’s seen from his team in the offseason. The Cougars have been getting big turnouts for workouts since the spring. As a result, the staff is hoping that translates to wins in the fall.
COACH SPEAK
“If I’ve got 35 kids I can count on, I’m looking for good things.” – Rod Cook
James Murphy
STARKVILLE
At a Glance
Region: 2-7A
2022 record: 12-3, 4-3 (won Class 6A state title)
Head coach: Chris Jones (7th year)
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Trey Petty
QB, Sr.
• Threw for 2,737 yards, 30 TDs; rushed for 766 yards and 17 TDs.
Braylon Burnside
WR/DB, Sr.
• Led team in receptions (75), receiving yards (1,158), receiving TDs (11).
Jay Stevenson
RB, Sr.
• Transfer from Heritage Academy, rushed for 2,004 yards, 33 TDs.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Charlie Williams is now the defensive coordinator after serving as the linebackers coach the previous two seasons. Eric Marshall is the new offensive coordinator and will coach the running backs.
OFFENSE
The Yellow Jackets had one of the most high-powered offensive attacks last year, and several of those producers are back, including quarterback Trey Petty (Sr.), an Illinois commit.
Braylon Burnside (Sr.), a Mississippi State commit, returns as one of the state's top receivers.
Starkville added Heritage Academy transfer Jay Stevenson (Sr.) at running back. An experienced offensive line is paced by right tackle Si Thomas (Sr.), guard Jordan Young (Sr.), center Benjamin Townes Fulford (Jr.) and guard La'Joshua Brown (Sr.).
DEFENSE
Starkville will be young and inexperienced in spots on the defensive side. But the Jackets do return a pair of proven linebackers with seniors Jermar McCarter and Parker Simpson. McCarter tallied 79 tackles and 22 tackles-for-loss, while Simpson had 8 TFL.
The Jackets must replace three starters along the line. They bring in another Heritage Academy transfer, Charles Woodard, who is expected to start at defensive tackle.
In the secondary, D.J. Hairston (Jr.) is a returning starter at cornerback.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Starkville faces a big task to replace all-state punter Ethan Pulliam, who is playing baseball and football at Mississippi State this year. Bryson Rogers (Jr.) could end up handling all kicking and punting duties.
X-FACTOR
Starkville will exhibit a potent offensive attack, but the Jackets will need to grow up quickly on defense.
COACH SPEAK
"Offensively, we are ahead of the game because we have a lot of guys back. So we need the offense to carry the team early until the defense catches up. We just need the defensive guys to get some reps so we can be fine by the end of the day." - Chris Jones
Paul Jones
TUPELO CHRISTIAN (TCPS)
At a Glance
Region: 1-1A
2022 record: 6-4, 6-1 (ineligible for playoffs)
Head coach: Brad Kimberlin (2nd year)
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Brewer Bailey
QB/DB, Sr.
• Threw for over 800 yards, ran for 770; had 5 sacks, 2 INTS on defense.
Gabe Malone
LB/RB, Sr.
• Led the team with 94 total tackles.
Russ Blankenship
OL/DL, Sr.
• Stands at 6-foot-4, 273 pounds.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Brad Kimberlin heads into his second year with much more stability after last year’s turmoil from the exit of previous coach Shaune Holiday. Kimberlin was hired less than two months before the opening kickoff of the season. The Eagles rattled off five straight wins to close the season after a slow start to finish 6-4.
OFFENSE
Senior Brewer Bailey led the Eagles in both passing (817 yards) and rushing (770) last season and returns for one more year. Kimberlin referred to the do-it-all senior as a "D-I football player but undersized."
TCPS will also look at using star linebacker Gabe Malone (Sr.) at running back along with senior Jon Scott. The Eagles will also have three returners on their offensive line, led by burly senior Russ Blankenship.
DEFENSE
Bailey is just as important to Tupelo Christian’s defense at free safety as he is to its offense, with Kimberlin calling him the cornerstone of the unit. Brewer had a team-high 5 sacks and recorded 89 total tackles, including 17 tackles-for-loss.
Kimberlin also sees juniors James Thomas and Luke Finney as key contributors. Plus, Malone is coming off a season where he led the team in total tackles (94, plus 10 TFL).
SPECIAL TEAMS
Senior Stuart Long is one of the top kickers in the state and will also handle punts and kickoffs. Senior Wyatt Wheeler will return punts.
X-FACTOR
Bailey’s versatility will be the key for TCPS. If he can build on last season, so will the Eagles.
COACH SPEAK
"Your depth is an issue, but for the most part, expectation-wise and what we think is we’re going to be better, but we’ve still got a lot of work to do." – Brad Kimberlin
Brendan Farrell
THRASHER
At a Glance
Region: 1-1A
2022 record: 3-8 (no playoffs)
Head coach: Taylor McCutchen (1st year)
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Anthony Hurd
RB, So.
• Ran for 615 yards, 4 TDs as a freshman.
JoJo Ostrander
LB, So.
• Averaged 6.6 tackles per game, made 53 tackles.
Briley Roberts
DT, Sr.
• Averaged 6.8 tackles per game and had 2 TFLs.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Taylor McCutchen became Thrasher’s head coach in June. The 30-year-old Booneville graduate emphasizes how much he will rely heavily on his coordinators: offensive coordinator Richie Taylor, defensive coordinator Maury Billingsley and special teams coordinator Tyson Mackin.
OFFENSE
Quarterback Dawson Weatherbee (So.) will be under center for the second straight season and will spend more time handing off than passing. The Rebels lost leading rusher Jude White, but sophomores Anthony Hurd and JoJo Ostrander are ready to carry the load for a team planning to run 60% of the time. Hurd rushed for 615 yards and four touchdowns last season.
Clint Lambert (Sr.) will anchor the line at left tackle and play fullback in jumbo packages. Javyon McGee (Jr.) will see multiple roles at fullback, tight end and backup quarterback. Shymarion Fly (Fr.) will be a key receiver when the ball is in the air.
DEFENSE
On a team loaded with sophomores and juniors, Briley Roberts (Sr.) is a leader at defensive tackle. Ostrander (SS/LB) was the team’s third-leading tackler a year ago with 53 total. Hurd will play defensive back and safety.
Lambert will start at middle linebacker. McGee will see time at linebacker and defensive end. Fly will play a role at defensive back.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Cason McGaughy (Jr.) will handle the kicking, Weatherbee the punting. Hurd and Fly will return kicks and punts.
X-FACTOR
The run game has to lead the charge. With the Rebels running 60 percent of the time, Hurd, Ostrander and Weatherbee will run right at opposing defenses.
COACH SPEAK
“Our goal is to win division and win a playoff game. We want a winning season.” – Taylor McCutchen
Brandon Speck
TISHOMINGO COUNTY
At a Glance
Region: 1-4A
2022 record: 2-8, 1-4 (no playoffs)
Head coach: Cory Quinn (2nd year)
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Chase Booker
DB/WR, Jr.
• Made 4 INTs last year.
Wesley Baker
MLB, Jr.
• Recorded 38 tackles
Eli Edwards
QB, Sr.
• First year as a starter.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Cory Quinn enters his second season as Tishomingo County’s head coach and is looking to turn around a struggling program.
OFFENSE
The Braves will turn to a new face at quarterback in first-year starter Eli Edwards (Sr.). Quinn said he saw some really good things from Edwards in the spring that he was very excited about.
Tishomingo County’s spread offense will also use a three-man rushing attack in seniors Matthew Horton and Talan Puckett and sophomore Daytin Crabb. The Braves will have senior Kade Ligon, junior Chase Booker and junior Nick Colley at wide receiver.
Tishomingo County will also benefit from having an experienced unit up front. This year’s offensive line features four seniors who had plenty of starts together last year.
DEFENSE
The Braves had a difficult year on the defensive side of the ball last season, giving up 40 points per game. Quinn felt his defense was fairly young last year, and it being the first year of a new coaching staff didn’t help, either.
Junior Wesley Baker will lead the defense at linebacker after racking up 38 tackles last year. Quinn also pointed to senior Gavin Ross and sophomores Brooks Keith and Hunter Stuart as players who have developed after receiving snaps last season. Booker will hold down the back end at safety.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Sophomore Cooper Tapp will handle the kicking and punting duties for the Braves.
X-FACTOR
If the veteran offensive line can keep Edwards upright and open up lanes for the Braves’ backs, Tishomingo County should see growth in Year 2.
COACH SPEAK
“The program’s been down for so long, but we’ve got the right kids. We’ve got guys who are working really hard and are bought in and invested. I think it’s going to be a lot better for us in Year 2.” – Cory Quinn
Brendan Farrell
TUPELO
At a Glance
Region: 2-7A
2022 record: 13-1, 7-0 (reached 6A North final)
Coach: Ty Hardin (4th year)
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Jeremiah Harrell
QB, Sr.
• Completed 61.6% of his passes for 2,837 yards, 36 TDs, 6 INTs.
Tristan Jernigan
LB, Sr.
• Texas A&M commit logged 96 tackles, 8.5 sacks.
J.Q. Witherspoon
WR/KR, Sr.
• Speedy slot man made 33 catches for 640 yards, 5 TDs.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Ty Hardin is 26-10 at Tupelo, and last season’s 13 wins tied a program record.
New to the varsity staff is Jordan Graham, who has been the Tupelo Middle School head coach. He’ll coach inside linebackers.
OFFENSE
QB Jeremiah Harrell (Sr.) is coming off what Hardin called an “almost perfect” 2022 season. The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder will again have the luxury of a deep and talented receiving corps.
Junior Tyreke Darden (6-3, 190) and senior J.Q. Witherspoon (5-9, 150) are very different receivers, but they both have big-play ability.
Qua Middlebrooks (Sr.) returns at tailback and will also be a key part of the passing game. Jaeden Hill (So.) is a big, sturdy back with a bright future.
Right tackle Caden Hodges (Sr.) and center Mason Waddle (Jr.) return to anchor the line.
DEFENSE
One of the state’s top defenses last year, this unit could be even better – on paper, at least.
JaReylan McCoy (So.) started as a freshman at defensive end and will get even more snaps this season. He’s joined up front by Jacob Tart (Sr.), Vontay Hart (Sr.) and several others.
Tupelo rolls deep at linebacker, too, with seniors Damari Burton, Tristan Jernigan and Clifton Watkins. That trio combined for 249 tackles and 34 tackles-for-loss last fall.
Shamaar Darden (Sr.) anchors the secondary at safety. Cornerback Dillon Ruth (Sr.) has game experience.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Gideon Deaton (Sr.) will once again handle kicking and punting duties. He recorded 31 touchbacks last year and averaged 39.3 yards per punt.
X-FACTOR
Tupelo could be even more talented than it was last season, but the defense in particular lost some players who doubled as coaches on the field. The Golden Wave need guys who can fill that role.
COACH SPEAK
“Our goal is to win a state championship. We have a team that can, but there are a lot of things that have got to happen for us.” – Ty Hardin
Brad Locke
VARDAMAN
At a Glance
Region: 4-1A
2022 record: 7-5, 4-3 (reached 1st round of 1A playoffs)
Head coach: Brennan Pugh (5th year)
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Za Pratt
RB/LB, Sr.
• Had 121 carries for 1,152 yards and 15 touchdowns; made 54 total tackles, 8 TFL.
Rivers Bailey
LB/WR, Sr.
• Had 90 tackles, 8 TFL.
Trey Coots
DL/OL, Sr.
• Had 42 tackles and 14 TFL.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Brennan Pugh is coming off his first winning season as Vardaman’s head coach. He also led the Rams to their first playoff appearance since 2017.
OFFENSE
Vardaman will continue to rely heavily on its run game with Za Pratt (Sr.), a returning Daily Journal All-Area selection, leading the charge. He’ll be backed up by Bentley Hamilton (Jr.) and Ethan Parker (Sr.).
Brady White (Jr.), a three-sport athlete, is expected to take over as the starting quarterback. He’ll have Andrew Easley (Sr.) to throw to on the perimeter with players such as Rivers Bailey (Sr.), Brandon Ruth (Sr.) and Xiavion Kimble (Fr.) factoring in as well.
The Rams return three offensive linemen, including Antoni Rojo (Sr.) and Trey Coots (Sr.).
DEFENSE
The Rams bring back most of their top contributors from 2022, including linebackers Pratt and Rivers.
Easley, Hamilton and Parker all return as starters in the secondary. The defensive line loses a lot of starters, but Coots should provide stability and leadership for those new to the unit.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Vardaman brings back the region special teams MVP and a second-team all-state kicker in Christian Ponce (Sr.). Easley will handle the punting duties, and Rivers will be the long snapper.
X-FACTOR
In the eyes of Pugh, the Rams' success in 2023 will be largely dependent on how they play in the trenches. They’ll need to create opportunities for the running game while setting the tone on the defensive end.
COACH SPEAK
“We’ve got a lot of seniors, we’ve got a lot of returners and we have a lot of depth in a lot of spots. We’ve just got to replace the guys that we lost last year that were very productive for us. If we can do that, then I think we will be successful.” – Brennan Pugh
James Murphy
WALNUT
At a Glance
Region: 1-2A
2022 record: 5-6, 2-3 (reached 1st round of 2A playoffs)
Head coach: John Meeks (12th year)
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Kemarrian Gray
RB/DE, Jr.
• Had 818 yards from scrimmage, 16 total TDs.
Zyler Clifton
RB/DE, Sr.
• Totaled 714 yards of offense with 6 TDs – all rushing.
Drew Jackson
QB, Sr.
• Completed 51% of his passes for 8 TDs, 9 INTs.
COACHING 'EM UP
Corey Bennett, who has served as assistant since 2012, will handle offensive play-calling duties. Former head coach Timmy Moore (1993-98; 2001-11) joins the staff as an assistant out of retirement.
OFFENSE
Malachi Vance (Sr.) returns as the team's only returning starter up front. Walnut will look to fill the voids behind promising prospect Braydin Spight (So.) and Jace Jordan (Sr.), among others.
Jackson will signal the offense for the third year after posting career-best numbers a season ago.
He will throw to veteran receivers like Jack Leak (Sr.), Austin Watson (Jr.) and Adrian Palmer (Jr.). But the Wildcats' strength lies in the backfield as the 6-foot-2, 220-pound Gray joins a 250-pound bruiser in Zyler Clifton (Sr.) to handle the bulk of the carries.
DEFENSE
Evan Conrad (Sr.) has earned the nod at nose tackle, anchoring the three-man defensive front that features Marshall Academy transfer Konnor Morgan (So.) at defensive end.
At linebacker, Isaiah Sauceda (Jr.) and Patrick Clifton (Sr.) provide some thump in the middle, while Mason Wilbanks (So.) and Trent Braddock (Sr.) will play on the outside.
Leak, Watson and Palmer will all rotate throughout the secondary.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Vance will continue to handle field goal duties, and Zyler Clifton will stay as the punter. Gray and Leak are the frontrunners in the return game.
X-FACTOR
Replacing four starting offensive lineman, plus some more depth lost behind them, makes for a steep challenge for an offense that returns virtually every skill position. If the play in the trenches is solid, the Wildcats expect to score points.
COACH SPEAK
“We have a ways to go up front, but I know we will get there. I have faith in them, that if they'll take to our coaching, we can find ways to produce offensively.” – John Meeks
Dillon Barnes
WEST POINT
At a Glance
Region: 1-5A
2022 record: 11-3, 7-0 (reached 5A title game)
Head coach: Chris Chambless (18th year)
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Kahnen Daniels
RB, Sr.
• Rushed for 2,027 yards and 24 TDs.
Qunterion Tillman-Evans
QB, Sr.
• Returning starter accounted for over 1,700 yards of offense as a junior.
Zay Lowery
DL, Sr.
• Led the Green Wave in TFL (18) and sacks (9).
COACHING ‘EM UP
Under Chris Chambless, the Green Wave have played in seven straight Class 5A state championship games, including four state championship victories during that span.
OFFENSE
West Point's offense has consistently centered around the run game. But last year the Green Wave also used an opportunistic passing game with Qunterion Tillman-Evans (Sr.) at quarterback.
Jalon Cooperwood (Sr.) returns as the team's leading receiver and is a difficult matchup in the slot. The offensive line is anchored by guard Tychreshon Orr (Sr.).
Running back Kahnen Daniels, a Florida commit, is among the state's top seniors. After splitting time at quarterback as a sophomore, Daniels settled in as the full-time running back last year.
DEFENSE
West Point's experienced front line is expected to be the strong point this season. Leading the way will be a pair of seniors in Zay Lowery, who is committed to Southern Miss, and Branson Rainey.
Lowery has played multiple roles along the defensive front in previous years and has the ability to line up inside or outside.
While the Green Wave will feature new faces at linebacker, there's an experienced secondary to help shore up the defensive attack. Coledan Carter (Sr.) paces the safeties group, while Marcus Mukeba (Sr.) is a returning starter at cornerback.
SPECIAL TEAMS
West Point has to replace reliable kicker Alex Harper. Jack Taylor (Jr.) is expected to handle the kicking duties, while Colt Whitacre (So.) and Tillman-Evans handle the punting duties.
X-FACTOR
West Point has lost the past two Class 5A state championship games to Picayune, who moved up to the Class 6A ranks for the 2023 season. So if the Green Wave can stay healthy in key spots, then another state championship is a good possibility.
COACH SPEAK
"Losing last year (in the championship) game has been a driving force in the offseason. We have a great senior group with very positive leaders, and it carries over every year." – Chris Chambless
Paul Jones
