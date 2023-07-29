Daily Journal 2023 Area Volleyball Players to Watch By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Jul 29, 2023 19 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Kerstin Moody, the reigning Daily Journal Player of the Year, led Belmont to a state title last season. Randy Williams Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (Note: This is not a list of the 10 best players in the area, but rather a cross-section of top players representing a diversity of teams and classifications.)Harmony Jackson, LafayetteSenior outside hitter• Recorded 560 kills, 260 digs last season; led Commodores to second round of 5A playoffs.Madison Jones, OxfordSenior libero• Had 414 digs, 56 assists, 80 service aces.Lucy King, New AlbanyJunior middle blocker• Had 193 kills, 61 blocks, 46 service aces.Allie Grace Kirkland, Alcorn CentralSenior middle hitter/outside hitter• Notched 351 kills, 131 blocks; led Bears to 3A finals.Aven Mathis, KossuthSenior outside hitter• Recorded 347 kills, 127 digs, 12 blocks, 82 service aces.Kerstin Moody, BelmontSenior outside hitter• Had 447 kills, 360 digs, 50 service aces; 2022 Daily Journal Player of the Year.Lauren Niemeyer, RegentsJunior middle hitter/outside hitter• Recorded 380 kills, 267 digs, 19 blocks.Macie Phifer, IngomarJunior outside hitter• Had 488 kills, 35 blocks; led Ingomar to 1A title.Jolee Young, Hickory FlatSenior outside hitter• Had 192 kills, 169 digs, 41 service aces.Loren Zimmerman, TupeloJunior middle blocker/outside hitter• Recorded 105 kills, 59 digs, 17 service aces. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps, All-Area teams, and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. Mississippi State Sports Alerts & Top Stories Our game coverage from football, basketball and baseball, plus breaking updates and our best reads Ole Miss Sports Alerts & Top Stories Our game coverage from football, basketball and baseball, plus breaking updates and our best reads. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Volleyball Harmony Jackson Lafayette Commodores Madison Jones Oxford Chargers Lucy King New Albany Bulldogs Allie Grace Kirkland Alcorn Central Bears Aven Mathis Kossuth Aggies Kerstin Moody Belmont Cardinals Lauren Neimeyer Regents Lions Macie Phifer Ingomar Falcons Jolee Young Hickory Flat Rebels Loren Zimmerman Tupelo Golden Wave Sports Volleyball Construction Industry Soccer (us) Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you