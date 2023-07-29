Kerstin Moody

Kerstin Moody, the reigning Daily Journal Player of the Year, led Belmont to a state title last season.

 Randy Williams

(Note: This is not a list of the 10 best players in the area, but rather a cross-section of top players representing a diversity of teams and classifications.)

Newsletters

brad.locke@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you