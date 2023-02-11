Daily Journal 2023 preseason baseball rankings By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Feb 11, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email East Union, the defending Class 2A state champ, is No. 1 in the Daily Journal's preseason rankings. Chris Todd Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save High school sports Daily Journal 2023 preseason softball rankings By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal DAILY JOURNAL PRESEASON BASEBALL RANKINGSTeam (Class) | Rcd1. East Union (2A) | 31-42. Oxford (6A) | 23-103. Saltillo (5A) | 28-84. Lafayette (5A) | 18-95. Amory (3A) | 30-5 High school sports 2023 Northeast Mississippi Baseball Players to Watch By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal High school sports 2023 Northeast Mississippi Softball Players to Watch By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal 6. Biggersville (1A) | 25-77. Pontotoc (4A) | 31-118. Mooreville (4A) | 23-89. Tupelo (6A) | 12-1210. Kossuth (3A) | 19-7 brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Baseball Rankings Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you