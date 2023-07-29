The Chargers reached the Class 6A quarterfinals last season and finished 30-10. A solid core returns with Michael Ann East (206 kills), Madison Jones (414 digs), Addy Shorter (170 digs) and Claire Wicker (962 assists).
2. Belmont (3A)
Last year’s 2A champ moves up in class, where it will have to contend with the likes of Alcorn Central and Kossuth in the North. Outside hitter Kerstin Moody, the 2022 Daily Journal Player of the Year, leads a roster that’s deep on experience.
3. Regents (MAIS D-III)
A two-time defending state champion, Regents is a tiny private school in Oxford that can hang with the big girls. Front line stud Lauren Niemeyer (380 kills) returns to lead a team that lost only one senior.
4. Ingomar (2A)
The Falcons won the 1A title last season and will be favored in 2A North. Ingomar is led by outside hitter Macie Phifer, who had 488 kills last year.
5. Lafayette (5A)
The Commodores reached the 5A quarterfinals last fall. They return a strong front line that includes Harmony Jackson (560 kills) and Maggie Tower (170 kills, 50 blocks).
6. Kossuth (3A)
The Aggies must replace their entire back line, but they return a solid front row led by senior Aven Mathis (347 kills, 82 aces). Kossuth has reached the 3A state semifinals two years in a row, falling to Alcorn Central both times.
7. Alcorn Central (3A)
The Bears lost a lot of players from last year’s 3A state finalist team. Among the returnees is senior Allie Grace Kirkland, who recorded 351 kills and 131 blocks.
8. New Albany (4A)
The Bulldogs reached the state semifinals last season and have quite a few holes to fill. They’ll lean on junior middle blocker Lucy King (193 kills, 61 blocks) and sophomore outside hitter Summer Tyer (171 kills).
9. Hickory Flat (1A)
The Rebels reached the state semis last season, and most of the squad returns. Seniors Camri Westmoreland (151 kills, 60 blocks) and Jolee Young (192 kills) are forces at the net.
10. Tishomingo Co. (4A)
The Braves were 17-16 last season and reached the third round of the playoffs. They return a lot of experience, including Reese Moore and Margaret Claire Riley on the front line.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.