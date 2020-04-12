FIRST TEAM
Da’Shun Berry
Houlka, Sr., 6-1, G
• Averaged 32.5 ppg, 11 rpg, 4.1 apg, and 2.1 spg; led the state in scoring for the second-consecutive year.
Kylan Blackmon
Oxford, Sr., 6-3, SG
• Averaged 27.6 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 3 apg, 1.9 spg, and 1.1 bpg; played in MS/AL All-Star game.
T.J. Hannah
Saltillo, Sr., 6-6, F
• Averaged 19 ppg, 10.3 rpg, 2.2 apg, and took 1.3 charges per game; named to 2-5A All-Division team.
Jesus Ruedas
Ripley, Sr., 5-9, G
• Averaged 12.8 ppg, 3.8 rpg, and 2.9 spg; Division 1-4A MVP led team to the 4A semifinals.
Zach Shugars
Ingomar, Jr., 6-2, G/F
• Averaged 12 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 1.5 apg, and 1.1 spg; Division 2-1A Co-MVP led team to 1A state championship.
SECOND TEAM
Shemar Crawford
Houston, Jr., 6-5, G
• Averaged 18.6 ppg, 6.6 rpg, and 2.6 spg; led team to the 3A semifinals.
Derek Fountain
Holly Springs, Sr., 6-8, F
• Averaged 23 ppg and 13 rpg; led team to the 3A semifinals.
Rock Robinson
Pontotoc, Jr., 6-5, W/F
• Averaged 14.3 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 1.8 apg, and 2.1 spg; led team to 4A quarterfinals.
Mitchell Saulsberry
Potts Camp, Jr., 6-5, F
• Averaged 20.7 ppg, 14.3 rpg, 3.2 spg, and 2 apg; led team to 2A title game.
Isaiah Thompson
Amory, Sr., 6-4, F
• Averaged 16.5 ppg and 7.9 rpg; led team to the 3A quarterfinals.
THIRD TEAM
Jamerison Martin
Amory, Jr., 5-11, G
• Averaged 16.9 ppg and 3.5 rpg; led team to the 3A quarterfinals.
Walker Moreland
New Site, Sr., 5-11, G
• Averaged 15.6 ppg, 3.7 apg, and 2.5 spg; led team to 2A quarterfinals.
Carson Rowland
Pine Grove, So., 5-11, G
• Averaged 19.5 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 4.3 apg, and 2.6 spg; led team to 2A quarterfinals.
Mitchell Shettles
New Albany, Sr., 6-1, G
• Averaged 18.9 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 3.3 apg, and 1.9 spg; one of the top 3-point shooters in the state.
Hunter Stacy
Biggersville, Sr., 6-3, G
• Averaged 22.3 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 3 apg, and 2 spg; led team to the 1A quarterfinals.