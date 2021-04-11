FIRST TEAM
Keondra Hampton, IAHS
Senior guard
• Averaged 12.1 points, 9.2 assists, 2.7 rebounds; led Indians to Class 4A semifinals.
Trey McKinney, Booneville
Senior guard
• Averaged 16.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.2 steals; led Blue Devils to Class 3A final.
Ty Roberson, North Pontotoc
Senior guard
• Averaged 25.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 3.0 steals; Vikings' all-time leading scorer.
Rock Robinson, Pontotoc
Senior forward
•Averaged 13.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.2 blocks, 1.3 steals.
Coltie Young, Starkville
Senior guard
• Averaged 16.0 points, 7.0 rebounds; led Yellowjackets to Class 6A title game.
SECOND TEAM
Ethan Eaton, New Site
Senior guard
• Averaged 19.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.2 steals, 3.3 assists; shot 69% from the field, 41% on 3-pointers.
Braxton Gibbs, Saltillo
Senior guard
• Averaged 21.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.1 steals; shot 79.3% on free throw attempts.
Chase Rose, Oxford
Senior guard
• Averaged 20.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.1 steals; MS-AL All-Star.
Cam Smith, Biggersville
Senior forward
• Averaged 15.0 points, 8.0 rebounds , 1.5 blocks; shot 55% from the field; led Lions to 1A title.
Tyson Smithey, Ingomar
Senior forward
• Averaged 17.3 points, 11.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists; led Ingomar back to 1A finals.
THIRD TEAM
Joe Haze Austin, Pontotoc
Junior forward
• Averaged 14.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.4 blocks, 2.6 steals; team's best defender.
Gavin Brinker, Pontotoc
Sophomore forward
• Averaged 16.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 2.2 blocks, 1.1 steals.
Shemar Crawford, Houston
Senior guard
• Averaged 17.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.5 steals; led Hilltoppers to 3A quarterfinals.
Carson Rowland, Pine Grove
Junior guard
• Averaged 18.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.4 steals; shot 59% from the field, 43% on 3-pointers.
Zach Shugars, Ingomar
Senior forward
• Averaged 16.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists; Dandy Dozen selection; led Falcons to 1A finals.