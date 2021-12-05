djr-2020-11-24-sport-mia-griffin-poy-twp4

Alcorn Central's Mia Griffin was our Player of the Year in 2019 and 2020.

FIRST TEAM

Catherine Bianco, Oxford

Setter, senior

• Recorded 713 assists, 183 digs, 94 kills, 27 aces. 2021 Daily Journal Player of the Year.

Kailey Gooch, Lafayette

Middle blocker, senior

• Had 258 kills, 65 blocks, 54 aces. Led Lafayette to 5A state finals.

Mia Griffin, Alcorn Central

Outside hitter, senior

• Had 307 kills, 257 digs, 55 aces. Daily Journal Player of the Year in 2019, ’20.

Kerstin Moody, Belmont

Outside hitter, sophomore

• Recorded 403 kills, 235 digs, 101 aces. Led Belmont to 2A state title.

Ainsley Tacke, Oxford

Outside hitter, senior

• One of area’s most feared hitters had 298 kills, 32 blocks, 160 digs, 55 aces.

Emma Wilson, Hickory Flat

Outside hitter, senior

• Recorded 314 kills, 122 digs, 71 aces. Led Hickory Flat to 1A state title.

SECOND TEAM

Masey Adams, New Albany

Setter, junior

• Had 471 digs, 470 assists, 133 kills, 128 aces.

Kate Greene, Belmont

Outside hitter, senior

• Made 224 kills, 216 digs, 121 aces.

Audrey Hamill, Pontotoc

Setter, senior

• Had 275 digs, 250 assists, 150 kills, 56 aces.

Caroline Howard, Pontotoc

Libero, senior

• Had 537 digs, 75 assists, 75 aces, 40 kills.

Brianna Lyons, Oxford

Outside hitter/defensive specialist, junior

• Recorded 182 kills, 176 digs, 42 aces, 20 assists.

Bailey Wilbanks, Kossuth

Middle blocker, junior

• Had 251 kills, 83 blocks, 118 digs, 87 aces.

THIRD TEAM

Sydney Howie, Alcorn Central

Libero, junior

• Had 360 digs, 58 assists, 34 kills, 40 aces.

Hannah Hughes, New Albany

Libero, senior

• Recorded 516 digs, 81 aces.

Amelia Lancaster, Alcorn Central

Setter, junior

• Had 687 assists, 140 digs, 62 aces, 44 kills.

Lauren Neimeyer, Regents

Outside/middle hitter, freshman

• Had 255 kills, 24 blocks, 203 digs, 62 aces.

Macie Phifer, Ingomar

Outside hitter, freshman

• Recorded 251 kills, 18 blocks, 79 aces

Annabelle Rios, Tupelo

Setter/outside hitter, senior

• Had 139 kills, 180 assists, 103 digs, 55 aces.

