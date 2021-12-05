Daily Journal All-Area Volleyball Team By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Dec 5, 2021 34 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Alcorn Central's Mia Griffin was our Player of the Year in 2019 and 2020. THOMAS WELLS | BUY at PHOTOS.DJOURNAL.COM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save FIRST TEAMCatherine Bianco, OxfordSetter, senior• Recorded 713 assists, 183 digs, 94 kills, 27 aces. 2021 Daily Journal Player of the Year.Kailey Gooch, LafayetteMiddle blocker, senior• Had 258 kills, 65 blocks, 54 aces. Led Lafayette to 5A state finals.Mia Griffin, Alcorn CentralOutside hitter, senior• Had 307 kills, 257 digs, 55 aces. Daily Journal Player of the Year in 2019, ’20.Kerstin Moody, BelmontOutside hitter, sophomore• Recorded 403 kills, 235 digs, 101 aces. Led Belmont to 2A state title.Ainsley Tacke, OxfordOutside hitter, senior• One of area’s most feared hitters had 298 kills, 32 blocks, 160 digs, 55 aces.Emma Wilson, Hickory FlatOutside hitter, senior• Recorded 314 kills, 122 digs, 71 aces. Led Hickory Flat to 1A state title.SECOND TEAMMasey Adams, New AlbanySetter, junior• Had 471 digs, 470 assists, 133 kills, 128 aces.Kate Greene, BelmontOutside hitter, senior• Made 224 kills, 216 digs, 121 aces.Audrey Hamill, PontotocSetter, senior• Had 275 digs, 250 assists, 150 kills, 56 aces.Caroline Howard, PontotocLibero, senior• Had 537 digs, 75 assists, 75 aces, 40 kills.Brianna Lyons, OxfordOutside hitter/defensive specialist, junior• Recorded 182 kills, 176 digs, 42 aces, 20 assists.Bailey Wilbanks, KossuthMiddle blocker, junior• Had 251 kills, 83 blocks, 118 digs, 87 aces.THIRD TEAMSydney Howie, Alcorn CentralLibero, junior• Had 360 digs, 58 assists, 34 kills, 40 aces.Hannah Hughes, New AlbanyLibero, senior• Recorded 516 digs, 81 aces.Amelia Lancaster, Alcorn CentralSetter, junior• Had 687 assists, 140 digs, 62 aces, 44 kills.Lauren Neimeyer, RegentsOutside/middle hitter, freshman• Had 255 kills, 24 blocks, 203 digs, 62 aces.Macie Phifer, IngomarOutside hitter, freshman• Recorded 251 kills, 18 blocks, 79 acesAnnabelle Rios, TupeloSetter/outside hitter, senior• Had 139 kills, 180 assists, 103 digs, 55 aces. brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags High School Volleyball All-area Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists