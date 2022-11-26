Daily Journal All-Area Volleyball Team By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Nov 26, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Masey Adams of New Albany is a first-team All-Area pick. Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FIRST TEAMMasey Adams, New AlbanySetter, Sr.• Recorded 674 assists, 381 digs, 78 kills, 16 blocks and 65 aces.Sydney Howie, Alcorn CentralLibero, Sr.• Recorded 408 digs, 38 assists, 20 kills and 36 aces.Harmony Jackson, LafayetteOutside hitter, Jr.• Recorded 560 kills and 260 digs.Brianna Lyons, OxfordOutside hitter, Sr.• Recorded 320 kills, 13 blocks, 293 digs and 46 aces.Kerstin Moody, BelmontOutside hitter, Jr.• Had 447 kills, 12 blocks, 360 digs, 29 assists and 50 aces.Lauren Niemeyer, RegentsOutside/middle hitter, So.• Notched 380 kills, 19 blocks, 267 digs and 43 aces for MAIS Class 2A champ.Macie Phifer, IngomarOutside hitter, So.• Had 488 kills, 35 blocks, 53 aces; led Ingomar to 1A state title.SECOND TEAMAllie Grace Kirkland, Alcorn CentralMiddle/outside hitter, Jr.• Had 351 kills, 131 blocks for the Class 3A runner-up.Amelia Lancaster, Alcorn CentralSetter, Sr.• Had 919 assists, 242 digs and 84 aces.Aven Mathis, KossuthOutside hitter, Jr.• Recorded 347 kills, 12 blocks, 127 digs and 82 aces.Madasen McCaig, BelmontSetter, Sr.• Had 504 assists, 197 digs, 27 kills, 16 blocks and 91 aces.Bailey Ray, RegentsOutside hitter, Jr.• Recorded 257 kills, 14 blocks, 229 digs and 86 aces.Madi Kate Vuncannon, WalnutMiddle hitter, Sr.• Notched 417 kills, 25 blocks, 343 digs, 21 assists and 82 aces.Torrey Tkach, OxfordMiddle hitter, Sr.• Had 261 kills, 91 blocks, 88 digs and 70 aces.THIRD TEAMChloe Carr, LafayetteLibero, So.• Made 460 digs, 53 kills, 75 aces; had 94.3% serving rate.Madison Jones, OxfordLibero, Jr.• Had 414 digs, 56 assists and 80 aces.Paris Morris, TupeloSetter, Sr.• Recorded 327 assists, 102 digs, 47 kills and 34 aces.Cayleigh Shipman, Alcorn CentralOutside hitter, Sr.• Recorded 262 kills, 209 digs and 66 aces.Abigail Tatum, Hickory FlatSetter, Sr.• Had 408 assists, 102 kills, 34 digs and 69 aces.Claire Wicker, OxfordSetter, So.• Had 962 assists, 252 digs, 60 kills and 49 aces.Bailey Wilbanks, KossuthMiddle/outside hitter, Sr.• Notched 289 kills, 102 blocks, 160 digs and 83 aces. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Volleyball All-area Masey Adams Sydney Howie Harmony Jackson Brianna Lyons Kerstin Moody Lauren Niemeyer Macie Phifer Allie Grace Kirkland Amelia Lancaster Aven Mathis Madasen Mccaig Bailey Ray Madi Kate Vuncannon Torrey Tkach Chloe Carr Madison Jones Paris Morris Cayleigh Shipman Abigail Tatum Claire Wicker Bailey Wilbanks Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters