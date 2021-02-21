2021 BASEBALL PLAYERS TO WATCH

Hunter Elliott, P/1B, Sr., Tupelo

• Career 7-3 record with 1.56 ERA, 91 strikeouts, 31 walks in 51 innings; Ole Miss signee.

McClain Ray, P/CF, Jr., Tupelo

• Mississippi State commit has a career 2.52 ERA with 23 strikeouts in 25 innings.

Ty Roberson, CF/P, Sr., North Pontotoc

• Career .398 batting average with 49 RBI and 5 HR; has .978 fielding percentage.

Brice Deaton, P/3B, Jr., Pontotoc

• Batted .500 with 10 RBI and a OPS of 1.382 in 2020; was 2-1 with a 3.50 ERA and 19 strikeouts on the mound.

Jackson Cheek, P/OF, Jr., Nettleton

• Career .406 hitter with 46 RBI, 11 doubles and five triples; UNA commit.

J.W. Armistead, P/C/1B, Jr., Mooreville

• In 11 games last year, batted .345 with 7 RBI; was 1-0 with a 1.69 ERA, 22 strikeouts to just four walks.

Davis Oswalt, P/OF, Sr., Nettleton

• Career .369 hitter with with 63 RBI and 1.032 OPS; 9-5 record, 2.80 ERA, 209 career strikeouts in 160 innings.

Tyrus Williams, P/3B, Jr., Lafayette

• Batted .517 with 9 RBI and one home run in 2020; Washington St. commit.

Mason Morris, SS/P, Jr., Tupelo

• .556 hitter with 11 RBI in 12 games last season; committed to Ole Miss as a pitcher.

Kelly Crumpton, SS/P, Sr., Oxford

• Ole Miss commit transferred from Jackson Prep; career .379 hitter with 69 RBI and 11 HR.

dillon.barnes@journalinc.com

Twitter: @DillonBarnesDJ

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus