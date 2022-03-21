Rudy Baldwyn (copy)

Rudy Baldwin's East Union team is now No. 1 in the Daily Journal rankings.

 By DILLON BARNES Southern Sentinel

DAILY JOURNAL BASEBALL RANKINGS

Team (Class) | W-L | Pvs

1. East Union (2A) | 12-2 | 2

2. Oxford (6A) | 10-4 | 1

3. Mooreville (4A) | 8-3 | 3

4. Tupelo (6A) | 7-5 | 4

5. Amory (3A) | 13-1 | 5

6. Saltillo (5A) | 8-3 | 6

7. Nettleton (3A) | 10-4 | 7

8. Pontotoc (4A) | 13-2 | 8

9. South Pontotoc (4A) | 7-5 | 10

10. Tupelo Christian (1A) | 7-4 | 9

