Daily Journal Boys Basketball Players to Watch By DILLON BARNES Daily Journal Oct 31, 2021

Joe Haze Austin, South Pontotoc
Forward, 6-5, Sr.
• Totaled 14.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.4 blocks and 2.6 steals per game at Pontotoc last season; transferred to South Pontotoc for senior season.

Kamron Carter, New Albany
Guard, 6-1, Sr.
• Averaged 15.4 points and 4.9 assists and 2.6 steals per game last season.

Zae Davis, Biggersville
Guard, 5-10, Sr.
• Averaged 12 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals per game to lead the Lions to the 1A title; shot 50% from the field.

Devin Moore, H.W. Byers
Forward, 6-3, Sr.

»MORE FROM OUR HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL PREVIEW:
Girls Players to Watch
Preseason Basketball Rankings: Boys | Girls
Feature: Quiet-natured Troupe plays loud for Itawamba AHS
Feature: South Pontotoc's Pilcher matures under Russell's watch

• Double-double machine that led the Lions to the third round of the Class 1A playoffs last season.

Makhi Myles, Starkville
Forward, 6-7, Jr.
• Steps into star role for Yellowjackets this season; holds D1 offers from Ole Miss, Mississippi State and ULM.

Carson Rowland, Pine Grove
Guard, 6-0, Sr.
• Averaged 18.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.4 steals per game last season.

Gavin Shannon, Tupelo
Forward, 6-5, Jr.
• Posted 16.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 2.2 blocks and 1.1 steals per game last year for Pontotoc; transferred to Tupelo this summer.

M.J. Smith, West Point
Forward, 6-7, Jr.
• Averaged 12.3 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.3 blocks and 1.5 steals per game for Houston last year; moved to West Point over the summer.

Arvesta Troupe, Itawamba AHS
Guard, 6-4, Sr.
• Averaged 15.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game last season; shot 53% from the field.

LaTrell Vance, Ripley
Guard, 6-4, Sr.
• Averaged 14 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game last season.