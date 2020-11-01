Braxton Bishop, Tupelo
Guard, 5-10, Jr.
• Averaged 11.2 ppg, 4.3 apg, 1.6 spg while spending a lot of time at point guard.
Shemar Crawford, Houston
Guard, 6-5, Sr.
• Good combo of size and athleticism. Averaged 18.6 ppg, 6.6 rpg.
Trey McKinney, Booneville
Guard, 6-1, Sr.
• Averaged 16.1 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 4.2 apg, 3.0 spg and shot 55% from field.
Ty Roberson, North Pontotoc
Guard, 5-10, Sr.
• One of area’s top scorers, averaged 22.9 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 3.3 apg.
Rock Robinson, Pontotoc
Wing/forward, 6-5, Sr.
• Averaged 14.3 ppg, 7.3 rpg and 2.1 spg. Shot 37% from 3-point range.
Chase Rose, Oxford
Guard, 6-4, Sr.
• Transfer from Kirk Academy averaged 32.0 ppg last season.
Carson Rowland, Pine Grove
Guard, 5-11, Jr.
• Versatile player who averaged 19.5 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 4.3 apg and 2.6 spg.
Mitchell Saulsberry, Potts Camp
Forward, 6-4, Sr.
• A double-double machine who averaged 20.7 ppg, 14.3 rpg and led team to 1A title game.
Zach Shugars, Ingomar
Guard/forward, 6-2, Sr.
• Averaged 12.0 ppg, 5.9 rpg and hit winning shot in 1A title game.
Khirei Standifer, Smithville
Guard, 5-10, Sr.
• Point guard averaged 17.0 ppg, 6.0 apg, 5.0 spg, 3.0 rpg.