Braxton Bishop, Tupelo

Guard, 5-10, Jr.

• Averaged 11.2 ppg, 4.3 apg, 1.6 spg while spending a lot of time at point guard.

Shemar Crawford, Houston

Guard, 6-5, Sr.

• Good combo of size and athleticism. Averaged 18.6 ppg, 6.6 rpg.

Trey McKinney, Booneville

Guard, 6-1, Sr.

• Averaged 16.1 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 4.2 apg, 3.0 spg and shot 55% from field.

Ty Roberson, North Pontotoc

Guard, 5-10, Sr.

• One of area’s top scorers, averaged 22.9 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 3.3 apg.

Rock Robinson, Pontotoc

Wing/forward, 6-5, Sr.

• Averaged 14.3 ppg, 7.3 rpg and 2.1 spg. Shot 37% from 3-point range.

Chase Rose, Oxford

Guard, 6-4, Sr.

• Transfer from Kirk Academy averaged 32.0 ppg last season.

Carson Rowland, Pine Grove

Guard, 5-11, Jr.

• Versatile player who averaged 19.5 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 4.3 apg and 2.6 spg.

Mitchell Saulsberry, Potts Camp

Forward, 6-4, Sr.

• A double-double machine who averaged 20.7 ppg, 14.3 rpg and led team to 1A title game.

Zach Shugars, Ingomar

Guard/forward, 6-2, Sr.

• Averaged 12.0 ppg, 5.9 rpg and hit winning shot in 1A title game.

Khirei Standifer, Smithville

Guard, 5-10, Sr.

• Point guard averaged 17.0 ppg, 6.0 apg, 5.0 spg, 3.0 rpg.

brad.locke@journalinc.com

Twitter: @bradlocke

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus