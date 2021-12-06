Ware, Jatarian

Jatarian Ware's Amory Panthers finished the season as the Daily Journal's No. 1-ranked small school.

DAILY JOURNAL FOOTBALL RANKINGS

LARGE SCHOOLS

Team (Class) | Rcd | Pvs

1. West Point (5A) | 11-3 | 1

2. Lafayette (5A) | 10-3 | 2

3. Starkville (6A) | 12-2 | 3

4. Oxford (6A) | 8-5 | 4

5. Itawamba AHS (4A) | 11-2 | 5

SMALL SCHOOLS

Team (Class) | Rcd | Pvs

1. Amory (3A) | 10-4 | NR

2. Kossuth (3A) | 10-3 | 1

3. East Webster (2A) | 8-4 | 2

4. Tupelo Christian (1A) | 10-3 | 3

5. Baldwyn (2A) | 9-3 | 4

