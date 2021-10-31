Daily Journal Girls Basketball Players to Watch By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal Brad Locke Senior Reporter Author twitter Author email Oct 31, 2021 13 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Ingomar's Macie Phifer was tremendous in Ingomar's 2021 title run. CHRIS TODD Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Samya Brooks, PontotocForward, 6-0, Sr.• Averaged 21.3 points, 11.1 rebounds per game; led Pontotoc to 4A state title.Zoe Essary, KossuthGuard, 5-5, Sr.• Averaged 12.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists per game; led Kossuth to 3A title game.Kinsley Gordon, MyrtleGuard, 5-5, Sr.• Led all area players in scoring with 24.1 points per game to go with 7.3 rebounds and 4.2 steals.Amber McIntosh, HoustonForward, 5-10, Jr.• Averaged 15.5 points, 5.2 rebounds per game.»MORE FROM OUR HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL PREVIEW:Boys Players to WatchPreseason Basketball Rankings: Boys | GirlsFeature: Quiet-natured Troupe plays loud for Itawamba AHSFeature: South Pontotoc's Pilcher matures under Russell's watchMacie Phifer, IngomarForward, 5-11, Fr.• Averaged 18.8 points, 7.8 rebounds in breakout season; led Ingomar to 1A title.Rebekah Pilcher, South PontotocGuard, 5-5, Sr.• Averaged 15.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.8 steals per game.Mikayla Riley, TupeloForward, 5-9, Jr.• Averaged 15.0 points, 7.0 rebounds per game; returning from ACL injury.Asia Stafford, BiggersvilleForward, 6-1, Jr.• Averaged 16.0 points, 13.0 rebounds per game; led Biggersville to 1A semis.Mary-Grace Storment, BelmontGuard, 5-9, Jr.• Averaged 14.3 points, 4.8 rebounds per game; has to take on lead scoring role.Alorian Story, RipleyCenter, 5-11, So.• Averaged 11 points, 8 rebounds per game as a first-year starter. Follow the latest high school sports news on Twitter Follow our high school sports coverage on Facebook brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags High School Basketball Samya Brooks Zoe Essary Kinsley Gordon Amber Mcintosh Macie Phifer Rebekah Pilcher Mikayla Riley Asia Stafford Mary-grace Storment Alorian Story South Pontotoc Sport Basketball Rebound Game Player Assist Kossuth Ingomar Brad Locke Senior Reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists