Ingomar's Macie Phifer was tremendous in Ingomar's 2021 title run. 

 CHRIS TODD

Samya Brooks, Pontotoc

Forward, 6-0, Sr.

• Averaged 21.3 points, 11.1 rebounds per game; led Pontotoc to 4A state title.

Zoe Essary, Kossuth

Guard, 5-5, Sr.

• Averaged 12.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists per game; led Kossuth to 3A title game.

Kinsley Gordon, Myrtle

Guard, 5-5, Sr.

• Led all area players in scoring with 24.1 points per game to go with 7.3 rebounds and 4.2 steals.

Amber McIntosh, Houston

Forward, 5-10, Jr.

• Averaged 15.5 points, 5.2 rebounds per game.

Macie Phifer, Ingomar

Forward, 5-11, Fr.

• Averaged 18.8 points, 7.8 rebounds in breakout season; led Ingomar to 1A title.

Rebekah Pilcher, South Pontotoc

Guard, 5-5, Sr.

• Averaged 15.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.8 steals per game.

Mikayla Riley, Tupelo

Forward, 5-9, Jr.

• Averaged 15.0 points, 7.0 rebounds per game; returning from ACL injury.

Asia Stafford, Biggersville

Forward, 6-1, Jr.

• Averaged 16.0 points, 13.0 rebounds per game; led Biggersville to 1A semis.

Mary-Grace Storment, Belmont

Guard, 5-9, Jr.

• Averaged 14.3 points, 4.8 rebounds per game; has to take on lead scoring role.

Alorian Story, Ripley

Center, 5-11, So.

• Averaged 11 points, 8 rebounds per game as a first-year starter.

