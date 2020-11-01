Quay Bailey, Calhoun City
Forward, 6-0, Sr.
• Missed 2019-20 regular season due to injury but came up big in state title run.
Mya Bobo, Saltillo
Forward, 6-1, Sr.
• A big post presence who averaged a double-double last season (10.0 ppg, 12.4 rpg).
Samya Brooks, Pontotoc
Forward, 6-0, Jr.
• Established herself as a dominant big last season, averaging 17.1 ppg and 8.3 rpg.
Hannah Campbell, New Site
Guard, 5-9, Sr.
• Clutch performer averaged 19.9 ppg and recorded 2.6 spg.
Zoe Essary, Kossuth
Guard, 5-5, Jr.
• A point guard who can score (14.9 ppg) and rebound (7.7 rpg). Shot 53% from floor last year.
Claire Leak, Walnut
Forward, 5-7, Sr.
• Averaged 19.2 ppg, 7.3 rpg and 3.4 apg. Shot 44% from the field.
Maura Nunley, Tishomingo County
Guard/Forward, 5-8, Sr.
• Led Lady Braves in scoring last season with 16.7 ppg, also averaged 4.9 rpg and 2.6 spg.
Orlandria Smith, Smithville
Guard, 5-5, Jr.
• A force on both ends, the point guard averaged 17.2 ppg, 5.2 rpg and 4.2 spg last season.
Halle Traylor, Tupelo
Guard, 5-4, Sr.
• Averaged 12.8 ppg, 2.3 spg and is a pest on defense.
Macie Walker, Belmont
Guard, 5-9, Sr.
• Two-time Daily Journal All-Area pick averaged 20.1 ppg, 5.4 rpg, shot 51% from field.