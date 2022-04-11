djr-2022-04-06-sport-oxford-rayburn-twp1

DAILY JOURNAL BASEBALL RANKINGS

Team (Class) | W-L | Pvs

1. East Union (2A) | 19-3 | 1

2. Oxford (6A) | 17-6 | 2

3. Amory (3A) | 18-3 | 3

4. Nettleton (3A) | 17-6 | 4

5. Saltillo (5A) | 19-5 | 6

6. Mooreville (4A) | 15-6 | 5

7. Lafayette (5A) | 17-5 | 9

8. New Albany (4A) | 14-8 | NR

9. Vardaman (1A) | 14-2 | NR

10. Pine Grove (2A) | 15-6 | NR

