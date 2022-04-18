DAILY JOURNAL BASEBALL RANKINGS

Team (Class) | W-L | Pvs

1. East Union (2A) | 21-4 | 1

2. Oxford (6A) | 18-6 | 2

3. Nettleton (3A) | 18-7 | 4

4. Amory (3A) | 19-4 | 3

5. Saltillo (5A) | 21-5 | 5

6. Mooreville (4A) | 17-6 | 6

7. Lafayette (5A) | 17-6 | 7

8. Pontotoc (4A) | 21-6 | NR

9. Vardaman (1A) | 15-3 | 9

10. Pine Grove (2A) | 17-6 | 10

brad.locke@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus