Even McCarthy

Evan McCarthy's Saltillo Tigers are No. 6 in this week's rankings.

 By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal

DAILY JOURNAL BASEBALL RANKINGS

Team (Class) | W-L | Pvs

1. East Union (2A) | 17-3 | 1

2. Oxford (6A) | 14-5 | 3

3. Amory (3A) | 15-3 | 2

4. Nettleton (3A) | 16-4 | 6

5. Mooreville (4A) | 13-5 | 5

6. Saltillo (5A) | 16-4 | 4

7. Tupelo (6A) | 10-8 | 7

8. Pontotoc (4A) | 18-4 | 9

9. Lafayette (5A) | 14-5 | NR

10. Tupelo Christian (1A) | 9-6 | 10

