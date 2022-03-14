Colin Oswalt

Colin Oswalt's Tupelo Christian team, the reigning Class 1A state champ, moved into the Daily Journal rankings this week at No. 9.

DAILY JOURNAL BASEBALL RANKINGS

Team (Class) | W-L | Pvs

1. Oxford (6A) | 6-3 | 1

2. East Union (2A) | 9-0 | 6

3. Mooreville (4A) | 6-2 | 4

4. Tupelo (6A) | 4-4 | 2

5. Amory (3A) | 9-1 | 5

6. Saltillo (5A) | 5-3 | 3

7. Nettleton (3A) | 8-2 | 8

8. Pontotoc (4A) | 11-1 | NR

9. Tupelo Christian (1A) | 6-2 | NR

10. South Pontotoc (4A) | 6-3 | 9

