agate Daily Journal high school baseball rankings, March 20

By BRAD LOCKE
Daily Journal
Mar 20, 2023

Ace Rock's Amory squad is up to No. 2 in this week's baseball rankings.

DAILY JOURNAL BASEBALL RANKINGS
Team (Class) | Rcd | Pvs
1. Oxford (6A) | 11-5 | 1
2. Amory (3A) | 12-1 | 3
3. East Union (2A) | 10-4 | 2
4. Saltillo (5A) | 8-4 | 4
5. Itawamba AHS (4A) | 11-3 | 5
6. Starkville (6A) | 8-2 | 7
7. Kossuth (3A) | 8-3 | 9
8. West Union (1A) | 8-0 | NR
9. Lafayette (5A) | 6-7-1 | 6
10. South Pontotoc (4A) | 10-2 | 8