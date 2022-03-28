Corbin Gillentine

Amory's Corbin Gillentine had three hits in Saturday's win over No. 1 East Union, which helped push the Panthers up to No. 2 in this week's baseball rankings.

 Melissa Meador/Buy at Photos.MonroeCountyJournal.com

DAILY JOURNAL BASEBALL RANKINGS

Team (Class) | W-L | Pvs

1. East Union (2A) | 14-3 | 1

2. Amory (3A) | 15-2 | 5

3. Oxford (6A) | 11-5 | 2

4. Saltillo (5A) | 13-3 | 6

5. Mooreville (4A) | 11-4 | 3

6. Nettleton (3A) | 13-4 | 7

7. Tupelo (6A) | 8-7 | 4

8. South Pontotoc (4A) | 10-5 | 9

9. Pontotoc (4A) | 15-4 | 8

10. Tupelo Christian (1A) | 9-5 | 10

brad.locke@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus