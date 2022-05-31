FINAL DAILY JOURNAL BASEBALL RANKINGS

Team (Class) | W-L | Pvs

1. East Union (2A) | 31-4 | 1

2. Amory (3A) | 30-5 | 4

3. Oxford (6A) | 23-10 | 2

4. Saltillo (5A) | 28-8 | 5

5. Pontotoc (4A) | 31-11 | 8

6. Mooreville (4A) | 23-8 | 6

7. Lafayette (5A) | 18-9 | 7

8. Biggersville (1A) | 25-7 | NR

9. Pine Grove (2A) | 24-9 | 10

10. Nettleton (3A) | 20-10 | 3

