Mahki Myles and the Starkville Yellowjackets move to the top spot in this week's area basketball rankings.

DAILY JOURNAL BASKETBALL RANKINGS

GIRLS

Team (Class) | W-L | Pvs

1. Tupelo (6A) | 7-2 | 1

2. Tishomingo Co. (4A) | 14-0 | 2

3. Pontotoc (4A) | 7-3 | 3

4. Calhoun City (2A) | 13-0 | 4

5. Ingomar (1A) | 13-2 | 5

6. South Pontotoc (4A) | 10-1 | 6

7. Belmont (2A) | 10-1 | 7

8. Booneville (3A) | 8-1 | 8

9. Biggersville (1A) | 6-1 | 10

10. Lafayette (5A) | 9-3 | NR

BOYS

Team (Class) | W-L | Pvs

1. Starkville (6A) | 11-1 | 2

2. Tupelo (6A) | 9-2 | 1

3. Booneville (3A) | 8-0 | 3

4. Biggersville (1A) | 3-2 | 4

5. Saltillo (5A) | 11-0 | 7 

6. H.W. Byers (1A) | 7-2 | 5

7. South Pontotoc (4A) | 10-2 | 9

8. Baldwyn (2A) | 4-1 | NR

9. Pontotoc (4A) | 4-6 | NR

10. New Albany (4A) | 7-2 | 10

