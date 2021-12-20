djr-2021-12-18-sport-belmont-reno-arp1 (copy)

Kat Reno and the Belmont Lady Cardinals jump to No. 6 in this week's area basketball rankings after topping South Pontotoc on Friday night. 

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

DAILY JOURNAL BASKETBALL RANKINGS

GIRLS

Team (Class) | W-L | Pos

1. Tishomingo Co. (4A) | 16-0 | 2

2. Pontotoc (4A) | 9-3 | 3

3. Tupelo (6A) | 10-3 | 1

4. Calhoun City (2A) | 15-0 | 4

5. Ingomar (1A) | 15-2 | 5

6. Belmont (2A) | 12-1 | 7

7. South Pontotoc (4A) | 11-2 | 6

8. Booneville (3A) | 10-1 | 8

9. Biggersville (1A) | 8-1 | 9

10. Lafayette (5A) | 10-4 | 10

BOYS

Team (Class) | Record | Pvs

1. Starkville (6A) | 11-2 | 1

2. Tupelo (6A) | 11-2 | 2

3. Booneville (3A) | 10-0 | 3

4. Biggersville (1A) | 5-2 | 4

5. Saltillo (5A) | 13-0 | 5

6. H.W. Byers (1A) | 8-2 | 6

7. South Pontotoc (4A) | 12-2 | 7

8. Baldwyn (2A) | 6-2 | 8

9. Pontotoc (4A) | 6-6 | 9

10. New Albany (4A) | 9-2 | 10

dillon.barnes@journalinc.com

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus