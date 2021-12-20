Sorry, an error occurred.
Kat Reno and the Belmont Lady Cardinals jump to No. 6 in this week's area basketball rankings after topping South Pontotoc on Friday night.
High school sports reporter & digital producer
Senior sports reporter
DAILY JOURNAL BASKETBALL RANKINGS
GIRLS
Team (Class) | W-L | Pos
1. Tishomingo Co. (4A) | 16-0 | 2
2. Pontotoc (4A) | 9-3 | 3
3. Tupelo (6A) | 10-3 | 1
4. Calhoun City (2A) | 15-0 | 4
5. Ingomar (1A) | 15-2 | 5
6. Belmont (2A) | 12-1 | 7
7. South Pontotoc (4A) | 11-2 | 6
8. Booneville (3A) | 10-1 | 8
9. Biggersville (1A) | 8-1 | 9
10. Lafayette (5A) | 10-4 | 10
BOYS
Team (Class) | Record | Pvs
1. Starkville (6A) | 11-2 | 1
2. Tupelo (6A) | 11-2 | 2
3. Booneville (3A) | 10-0 | 3
4. Biggersville (1A) | 5-2 | 4
5. Saltillo (5A) | 13-0 | 5
6. H.W. Byers (1A) | 8-2 | 6
7. South Pontotoc (4A) | 12-2 | 7
8. Baldwyn (2A) | 6-2 | 8
9. Pontotoc (4A) | 6-6 | 9
10. New Albany (4A) | 9-2 | 10
dillon.barnes@journalinc.com
Dillon covers high school sports.
Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist.
