djr-2020-11-11-sport-tish-garland-arp1 (copy)

Clara Garland and Tishomingo County stay atop the standings in this week's Daily Journal basketball rankings.

 Adam Robison | BUY AT PHOTOS.DJOURNAL.COM

DAILY JOURNAL BASKETBALL RANKINGS

GIRLS

Team (Class) | W-L | Pos

1. Tishomingo Co. (4A) | 16-0 | 1

2. Pontotoc (4A) | 10-3 | 2

3. Tupelo (6A) | 11-3 | 3

4. Calhoun City (2A) | 16-1 | 4

5. Ingomar (1A) | 17-3 | 5

6. Belmont (2A) | 12-1 | 6

7. Booneville (3A) | 11-1 | 8

8. South Pontotoc (4A) | 11-4 | 7

9. Biggersville (1A) | 10-1 | 9

10. Lafayette (5A) | 11-4 | 10

BOYS

Team (Class) | Record | Pvs

1. Starkville (6A) | 11-2 | 1

2. Tupelo (6A) | 12-2 | 2

3. Booneville (3A) | 10-1 | 3

4. Biggersville (1A) | 7-2 | 4

5. Saltillo (5A) | 15-1 | 5

6. H.W. Byers (1A) | 8-2 | 6

7. South Pontotoc (4A) | 14-3 | 7

8. Baldwyn (2A) | 7-2 | 8

9. Pontotoc (4A) | 7-6 | 9

10. New Albany (4A) | 10-2 | 10

brad.locke@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus