Macie Phifer's Ingomar girls are back in the top 10 after wins against two ranked opponents last week.

DAILY JOURNAL BASKETBALL RANKINGS

GIRLS

Team (Class) | Record | Pvs

1. Tupelo (6A) | 7-2 | 1

2. Tishomingo County (4A) | 12-0 | 5

3. Pontotoc (4A) | 5-3 | 2

4. Calhoun City (2A) | 10-0 | 6

5. Ingomar (1A) | 9-2 | NR

6. South Pontotoc (4A) | 8-1 | 3

7. Belmont (2A) | 8-1 | 7

8. Booneville (3A) | 7-0 | 10

9. New Site (2A) | 9-2 | 9

10. Biggersville (1A) | 4-1 | 4

BOYS

Team (Class) | Record | Pvs

1. Tupelo (6A) | 9-1 | 1

2. Starkville (6A) | 8-1 | 2

3. Booneville (3A) | 6-0 | 3

4. Biggersville (1A) | 1-1 | 4

5. H.W. Byers (1A) | 5-1 | 5

6. Ingomar (1A) | 11-0 | 6

7. Saltillo (5A) | 8-0 | 7

8. Ripley (4A) | 6-2 | 8

9. South Pontotoc (4A) | 8-2 | 9

10. New Albany (4A) | 6-1 | NR

