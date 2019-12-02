BOYS

Team (Class) W-L Pvs

1. Tupelo (6A) 7-1 1

2. Starkville (6A) 4-1 2

3. Ingomar (1A) 9-0 3

4. Saltillo (5A) 7-0 5

5. Oxford (6A) 6-2 6

6. Ripley (4A) 5-2 4

7. New Site (2A) 9-0 10

8. New Albany (4A) 6-1 7

9. Potts Camp (2A) 6-0 9

10. Houston (3A) 5-2 8

GIRLS

Team (Class) W-L Pvs

1. Lafayette (5A) 5-0 1

2. Pontotoc (4A) 7-1 2

3. Ripley (4A) 8-0 3

4. Kossuth (3A) 5-0 4

5. Tupelo (6A) 9-0 5

6. Pine Grove (1A) 4-2 6

7. Belmont (3A) 7-0 7

8. New Site (2A) 8-0 8

9. Calhoun City (2A) 5-1 9

10. North Pontotoc (3A) 7-1 10

