BOYS
Team (Class) W-L Pvs
1. Tupelo (6A) 7-1 1
2. Starkville (6A) 4-1 2
3. Ingomar (1A) 9-0 3
4. Saltillo (5A) 7-0 5
5. Oxford (6A) 6-2 6
6. Ripley (4A) 5-2 4
7. New Site (2A) 9-0 10
8. New Albany (4A) 6-1 7
9. Potts Camp (2A) 6-0 9
10. Houston (3A) 5-2 8
GIRLS
Team (Class) W-L Pvs
1. Lafayette (5A) 5-0 1
2. Pontotoc (4A) 7-1 2
3. Ripley (4A) 8-0 3
4. Kossuth (3A) 5-0 4
5. Tupelo (6A) 9-0 5
6. Pine Grove (1A) 4-2 6
7. Belmont (3A) 7-0 7
8. New Site (2A) 8-0 8
9. Calhoun City (2A) 5-1 9
10. North Pontotoc (3A) 7-1 10