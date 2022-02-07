agate featured Daily Journal High School Basketball Rankings, Feb. 7 Brad Locke Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Feb 7, 2022 33 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Samya Brooks' Pontotoc team is the new No. 1 team in the Daily Journal girls rankings. Thomas Wells | Daily Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DAILY JOURNAL BASKETBALL RANKINGSGIRLSTeam (Class) | W-L | Pos1. Pontotoc (4A) | 25-3 | 22. Tupelo (6A) | 21-6 | 33. Calhoun City (2A) | 25-0 | 44. Ingomar (1A) | 27-4 | 55. Belmont (2A) | 21-5 | 66. Biggersville (1A) | 22-2 | 87. Tishomingo Co. (4A) | 25-3 | 18. South Pontotoc (4A) | 21-6 | 79. Booneville (3A) | 22-2 | 1010. Lafayette (5A) | 19-6 | 9BOYSTeam (Class) | Record | Pvs1. Starkville (6A) | 19-4 | 12. Tupelo (6A) | 22-3 | 23. Biggersville (1A) | 22-2 | 34. Baldwyn (2A) | 20-2 | 75. H.W. Byers (1A) | 15-4 | 66. Booneville (3A) | 19-5 | 57. Saltillo (5A) | 20-6 | 48. New Albany (4A) | 22-5 | 89. Pontotoc (4A) | 15-12 | 910. South Pontotoc (4A) | 20-7 | 10 brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags High School Basketball Rankings Ranking Basketball Sport Cricket Boys Team Girl Po Pontotoc Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Session Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters