Samya Brooks' Pontotoc team is the new No. 1 team in the Daily Journal girls rankings.

DAILY JOURNAL BASKETBALL RANKINGS

GIRLS

Team (Class) | W-L | Pos

1. Pontotoc (4A) | 25-3 | 2

2. Tupelo (6A) | 21-6 | 3

3. Calhoun City (2A) | 25-0 | 4

4. Ingomar (1A) | 27-4 | 5

5. Belmont (2A) | 21-5 | 6

6. Biggersville (1A) | 22-2 | 8

7. Tishomingo Co. (4A) | 25-3 | 1

8. South Pontotoc (4A) | 21-6 | 7

9. Booneville (3A) | 22-2 | 10

10. Lafayette (5A) | 19-6 | 9

BOYS

Team (Class) | Record | Pvs

1. Starkville (6A) | 19-4 | 1

2. Tupelo (6A) | 22-3 | 2

3. Biggersville (1A) | 22-2 | 3

4. Baldwyn (2A) | 20-2 | 7

5. H.W. Byers (1A) | 15-4 | 6

6. Booneville (3A) | 19-5 | 5

7. Saltillo (5A) | 20-6 | 4

8. New Albany (4A) | 22-5 | 8

9. Pontotoc (4A) | 15-12 | 9

10. South Pontotoc (4A) | 20-7 | 10

