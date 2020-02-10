GIRLS
Team (Class);W-L;Pvs
1. Tupelo (6A);26-2;1
2. Pontotoc (4A);25-2;2
3. New Site (2A);28-1;3
4. Ripley (4A);25-2;4
5. Kossuth (3A);21-5;7
6. Lafayette (5A);18-5;5
7. Baldwyn (1A);19-5;9
8. Tishomingo County (4A);21-7;10
9. Belmont (3A);24-4;6
10. Pine Grove (1A);23-8;NR
BOYS
Team (Class);W-L;Pvs
1. Starkville (6A);19-2;2
2. Ingomar (1A);29-2;1
3. Ripley (4A);24-2;3
4. Saltillo (5A);22-4;4
5. New Site (2A);26-3;5
6. New Albany (4A);20-6;6
7. Biggersville (1A);23-1;9
8. Holly Springs (3A);21-6;7
9. Booneville (3A);18-6;10
10. Pontotoc (4A);19-8;8