GIRLS

Team (Class);W-L;Pvs

1. Tupelo (6A);26-2;1

2. Pontotoc (4A);25-2;2

3. New Site (2A);28-1;3

4. Ripley (4A);25-2;4

5. Kossuth (3A);21-5;7

6. Lafayette (5A);18-5;5

7. Baldwyn (1A);19-5;9

8. Tishomingo County (4A);21-7;10

9. Belmont (3A);24-4;6

10. Pine Grove (1A);23-8;NR

BOYS

Team (Class);W-L;Pvs

1. Starkville (6A);19-2;2

2. Ingomar (1A);29-2;1

3. Ripley (4A);24-2;3

4. Saltillo (5A);22-4;4

5. New Site (2A);26-3;5

6. New Albany (4A);20-6;6

7. Biggersville (1A);23-1;9

8. Holly Springs (3A);21-6;7

9. Booneville (3A);18-6;10

10. Pontotoc (4A);19-8;8

