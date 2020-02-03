GIRLS

Team (Class);W-L;Pvs

1. Tupelo (6A);24-2;1

2. Pontotoc (4A);23-3;2

3. New Site (2A);27-1;4

4. Ripley (4A);23-2;5

5. Lafayette (5A);18-3;3

6. Belmont (3A);22-3;7

7. Kossuth (3A);19-5;6

8. Calhoun City (2A);21-2;8

9. Baldwyn (1A);17-5;9

10. Tishomingo County (4A);19-7;10

BOYS

Team (Class);W-L;Pvs

1. Ingomar (1A);29-0;1

2. Starkville (6A);16-2;2

3. Ripley (4A);22-2;3

4. Saltillo (5A);21-3;4

5. New Site (2A);25-3;5

6. New Albany (4A);18-6;6

7. Holly Springs (3A);20-6;7

8. Pontotoc (4A);19-6;8

9. Biggersville (1A);20-1;10

10. Booneville (3A);17-6;9

