GIRLS
Team (Class);W-L;Pvs
1. Tupelo (6A);24-2;1
2. Pontotoc (4A);23-3;2
3. New Site (2A);27-1;4
4. Ripley (4A);23-2;5
5. Lafayette (5A);18-3;3
6. Belmont (3A);22-3;7
7. Kossuth (3A);19-5;6
8. Calhoun City (2A);21-2;8
9. Baldwyn (1A);17-5;9
10. Tishomingo County (4A);19-7;10
BOYS
Team (Class);W-L;Pvs
1. Ingomar (1A);29-0;1
2. Starkville (6A);16-2;2
3. Ripley (4A);22-2;3
4. Saltillo (5A);21-3;4
5. New Site (2A);25-3;5
6. New Albany (4A);18-6;6
7. Holly Springs (3A);20-6;7
8. Pontotoc (4A);19-6;8
9. Biggersville (1A);20-1;10
10. Booneville (3A);17-6;9