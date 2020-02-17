GIRLS

Team(Class);W-L;Pvs

1. Tupelo (6A);27-3;1

2. Pontotoc (4A);27-2;2

3. New Site (2A);30-1;3

4. Ripley (4A);27-2;4

5. Lafayette (5A);20-5;6

6. Belmont (3A);26-4;9

7. Baldwyn (1A);21-5;7

8. Kossuth (3A);22-6;5

9. Tishomingo County (4A);22-8;8

10. Pine Grove (1A);25-8;10

BOYS

Team (Class);W-L;Pvs

1. Starkville (6A);21-2;1

2. Ingomar (1A);31-2;2

3. Ripley (4A);25-3;3

4. Saltillo (5A);23-5;4

5. New Site (2A);28-3;5

6. Booneville (3A);20-6;9

7. New Albany (4A);21-7;6

8. Holly Springs (3A);22-7;8

9. Biggersville (1A);24-2;7

10. Pontotoc (4A);21-8;10

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus