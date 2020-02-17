GIRLS
Team(Class);W-L;Pvs
1. Tupelo (6A);27-3;1
2. Pontotoc (4A);27-2;2
3. New Site (2A);30-1;3
4. Ripley (4A);27-2;4
5. Lafayette (5A);20-5;6
6. Belmont (3A);26-4;9
7. Baldwyn (1A);21-5;7
8. Kossuth (3A);22-6;5
9. Tishomingo County (4A);22-8;8
10. Pine Grove (1A);25-8;10
BOYS
Team (Class);W-L;Pvs
1. Starkville (6A);21-2;1
2. Ingomar (1A);31-2;2
3. Ripley (4A);25-3;3
4. Saltillo (5A);23-5;4
5. New Site (2A);28-3;5
6. Booneville (3A);20-6;9
7. New Albany (4A);21-7;6
8. Holly Springs (3A);22-7;8
9. Biggersville (1A);24-2;7
10. Pontotoc (4A);21-8;10