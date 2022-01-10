djr-2021-11-10-sport-tupelo-halbert-arp1 (copy)

Tupelo's Hayes Halbert scored 21 points in a win over Forest Hill in Saturday's Tangle on the Trail at Pontotoc. The Golden Wave regain the top spot in this week's area rankings.

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

DAILY JOURNAL BASKETBALL RANKINGS

GIRLS

Team (Class) | W-L | Pos

1. Tishomingo County (4A) | 19-0 | 1

2. Pontotoc (4A) | 15-3 | 2

3. Tupelo (6A) | 14-4 | 3

4. Calhoun City (2A) | 17-0 | 4

5. Ingomar (1A) | 19-3 | 5

6. Belmont (2A) | 13-4 | 6

7. Booneville (3A) | 15-1 | 7

8. South Pontotoc (4A) | 14-5 | 8

9. Lafayette (5A) | 13-4 | 9

10. Biggersville (1A) | 14-2

BOYS

Team (Class) | Record | Pvs

1. Tupelo (6A) | 15-2 | 2

2. Starkville (6A) | 12-3 | 1

3. Biggersville (1A) | 13-2 | 3

4. Saltillo (5A) | 17-2 | 4

5. Booneville (3A) | 13-3 | 5

6. H.W. Byers (1A) | 9-3 | 6

7. Baldwyn (2A) | 12-2 | 10

8. Pontotoc (4A) | 9-8 | 8

9. South Pontotoc (4A) | 15-4 | 7

10. New Albany (4A) | 14-3 | 9

brad.locke@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus