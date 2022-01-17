djr-2022-01-16-sport-pontotoc-edwards-arp1 (copy)

Jaylen Edwards and the Pontotoc Warriors stay put at No. 8 in this week's area rankings.

DAILY JOURNAL BASKETBALL RANKINGS

GIRLS

Team (Class) | W-L | Pvs

1. Tishomingo Co. (4A) | 21-0 | 1

2. Pontotoc (4A) | 17-3 | 2

3. Tupelo (6A) | 15-5 | 3

4. Calhoun City (2A) | 19-0 | 4

5. Ingomar (1A) | 20-3 | 5

6. Belmont (2A) | 15-4 | 6

7. Booneville (3A) | 16-1 | 7

8. South Pontotoc (4A) | 15-5 | 8

9. Lafayette (5A) | 14-5 | 9

10. Biggersville (1A) | 16-2 | 10

BOYS

Team (Class) | W-L | Pvs

1. Tupelo (6A) | 16-3 | 1

2. Starkville (6A) | 14-3 | 2

3. Biggersville (1A) | 15-2 | 3

4. Saltillo (5A) | 17-3 | 4

5. Booneville (3A) | 14-3 | 5

6. H.W. Byers (1A) | 10-3 | 6

7. Baldwyn (2A) | 13-2 | 7

8. Pontotoc (4A) | 10-10 | 8

9. South Pontotoc (4A) | 16-4 | 9

10. New Albany (4A) | 15-3 | 10

