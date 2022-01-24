djr-2022-01-22-sport-starkville-petty-twp1 (copy)

Trey Petty and the Starkville Yellowjackets reclaimed the top spot in this week's area rankings after knocking off previous No. 1 Tupelo on Friday night.

DAILY JOURNAL BASKETBALL RANKINGS

GIRLS

Team (Class) | W-L | Pvs

1. Tishomingo Co. (4A) | 23-0 | 1

2. Pontotoc (4A) | 19-3 | 2

3. Tupelo (6A) | 18-4 | 3

4. Calhoun City (2A) | 21-0 | 4

5. Ingomar (1A) | 23-3 | 5

6. Belmont (2A) | 17-4 | 6

7. Booneville (3A) | 18-1 | 7

8. South Pontotoc (4A) | 16-6 | 8

9. Lafayette (5A) | 16-5 | 9

10. Biggersville (1A) | 18-2 | 10

BOYS

Team (Class) | W-L | Pvs

1. Starkville (6A) | 15-4 | 2

2. Tupelo (6A) | 18-3 | 1

3. Biggersville (1A) | 18-2 | 3

4. Saltillo (5A) | 19-3 | 4

5. Booneville (3A) | 16-3 | 5

6. H.W. Byers (1A) | 11-4 | 6

7. Baldwyn (2A) | 16-2 | 7

8. New Albany (4A) | 17-4 | 10

9. Pontotoc (4A) | 12-11 | 8

10. South Pontotoc (4A) | 16-6 | 9

