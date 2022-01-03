djr-2021-12-29-sport-pontotoc-hill-twp1

DAILY JOURNAL BASKETBALL RANKINGS

GIRLS

Team (Class) | W-L | Pvs

1. Tishomingo Co. (4A) | 17-0 | 1

2. Pontotoc (4A) | 13-3 | 2

3. Tupelo (6A) | 13-3 | 3

4. Calhoun City (2A) | 16-1 | 4

5. Ingomar (1A) | 17-3 | 5

6. Belmont (2A) | 12-4 | 6

7. Booneville (3A) | 12-1 | 7

8. South Pontotoc (4A) | 11-4 | 8

9. Lafayette (5A) | 11-4 | 10

10. Biggersville (1A) | 11-2 | 9

BOYS

Team (Class) | W-L | Pvs

1. Starkville (6A) | 12-2 | 1

2. Tupelo (6A) | 13-2 | 2

3. Biggersville (1A) | 10-2 | 4

4. Saltillo (5A) | 15-1 | 5

5. Booneville (3A) | 11-2 | 3

6. H.W. Byers (1A) | 8-2 | 6

7. South Pontotoc (4A) | 14-3 | 7

8. Pontotoc (4A) | 8-6 | 9

9. New Albany (4A) | 12-2 | 10

10. Baldwyn (2A) | 8-2 | 8

