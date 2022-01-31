djr-2022-01-22-sport-ths-crump-twp1 (copy)

Chris Crump and the Tupelo Golden Wave stay put at No. 2 in this week's area rankings update. 

 Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

DAILY JOURNAL BASKETBALL RANKINGS

GIRLS

Team (Class) | W-L | Pvs

1. Tishomingo Co. (4A) | 25-1 | 1

2. Pontotoc (4A) | 22-3 | 2

3. Tupelo (6A) | 20-5 | 3

4. Calhoun City (2A) | 23-0 | 4

5. Ingomar (1A) | 25-4 | 5

6. Belmont (2A) | 19-5 | 6

7. South Pontotoc (4A) | 18-6 | 8

8. Biggersville (1A) | 20-2 | 10

9. Lafayette (5A) | 18-5 | 9

10. Booneville (3A) | 20-2 | 7

BOYS

Team (Class) | W-L | Pvs

1. Starkville (6A) | 17-4 | 1

2. Tupelo (6A) | 20-3 | 2

3. Biggersville (1A) | 20-2 | 3

4. Saltillo (5A) | 20-4 | 4

5. Booneville (3A) | 18-4 | 5

6. H.W. Byers (1A) | 13-4 | 6

7. Baldwyn (2A) | 18-2 | 7

8. New Albany (4A) | 20-4 | 8

9. Pontotoc (4A) | 14-11 | 9

10. South Pontotoc (4A) | 17-7 | 10

