agate Daily Journal high school basketball rankings, Jan. 9

By BRAD LOCKE
Daily Journal

Jan 9, 2023

Nettleton's boys moved into the rankings this week after upsetting Saltillo in the Lee County Tournament title game.

DAILY JOURNAL BASKETBALL RANKINGS

GIRLS
Team (Class) | W-L | Pvs
1. Tupelo (6A) | 15-1 | 1
2. Tishomingo Co. (4A) | 17-2 | 3
3. Ingomar (1A) | 20-1 | 4
4. Booneville (3A) | 17-1 | 2
5. Belmont (2A) | 13-5 | 5
6. Pontotoc (4A) | 18-1 | 6
7. Biggersville (1A) | 13-3 | 7
8. Starkville (6A) | 11-3 | 8
9. Mooreville (4A) | 17-2 | 9
10. New Site (2A) | 17-4 | NR

BOYS
Team (Class) | W-L | Pvs
1. Starkville (6A) | 14-4 | 1
2. Tupelo (6A) | 10-6 | 2
3. Booneville (3A) | 16-2 | 3
4. Pontotoc (4A) | 16-2 | 4
5. New Albany (4A) | 15-4 | 5
6. South Pontotoc (4A) | 17-2 | 7
7. Nettleton (3A) | 16-2 | NR
8. Biggersville (1A) | 11-1 | 8
9. West Point (5A) | 12-4 | 9
10. West Union (1A) | 16-3 | 10