GIRLS
Team (Class);Record;Pvs
1. Tupelo (6A);19-2;1
2. Pontotoc (4A);18-3;2
3. Lafayette (5A);15-2;3
4. New Site (2A);24-1;4
5. Ripley (4A);18-2;5
6. Kossuth (3A);15-3;6
7. Belmont (3A);18-2;7
8. Calhoun City (2A);16-2;NR
9. Baldwyn (1A);13-5;NR
10. Tishomingo County (4A);16-5;8
BOYS
Team (Class);Record;Pvs
1. Ingomar (1A);24-0;1
2. Starkville (6A);12-2;2
3. Ripley (4A);18-2;3
4. Saltillo (5A);19-2;4
5. New Site (2A);22-2;5
6. Holly Springs (3A);16-5;6
7. New Albany (4A);15-5;7
8. Pontotoc (4A);15-6;8
9. Biggersville (1A);16-0;9
10. Oxford (6A);15-7;10