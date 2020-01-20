GIRLS

Team (Class);Record;Pvs

1. Tupelo (6A);19-2;1

2. Pontotoc (4A);18-3;2

3. Lafayette (5A);15-2;3

4. New Site (2A);24-1;4

5. Ripley (4A);18-2;5

6. Kossuth (3A);15-3;6

7. Belmont (3A);18-2;7

8. Calhoun City (2A);16-2;NR

9. Baldwyn (1A);13-5;NR

10. Tishomingo County (4A);16-5;8

BOYS

Team (Class);Record;Pvs

1. Ingomar (1A);24-0;1

2. Starkville (6A);12-2;2

3. Ripley (4A);18-2;3

4. Saltillo (5A);19-2;4

5. New Site (2A);22-2;5

6. Holly Springs (3A);16-5;6

7. New Albany (4A);15-5;7

8. Pontotoc (4A);15-6;8

9. Biggersville (1A);16-0;9

10. Oxford (6A);15-7;10

